Michael Dunlop to be “hindered” after North West 200 qualifying crash

A crash for Michael Dunlop in the Thursday practice session for the Superstock class at the North West 200 could “hinder” him in the opening races of the week.

Dunlop high-sided in Thursday morning’s Superstock session at the Northern Irish road race, the only practice to be run for the class this week after the disruptions on Wednesday, including a crash in the Supersport session involving Gary McCoy and Craig Neve.

The Ballymoney rider was fifth-fastest in the Superstock session, and was able to go back out in the later Superbike practice the closed the afternoon’s action, finishing fifth-fastest there as well.

“He [Dunlop] went down in the Superstock session, obviously not part of the plan today,” said Hawk Racing’s Steve Hicken, speaking to BBC Sport NI’s Thursday qualifying broadcast during the Superbike session.

“He’s pretty sore; he’s obviously one tough cookie but it will probably hinder him a little bit more tonight – it’s relentless now, the practice sessions into the racing tonight.

“Hopefully he can complete all the races this evening but I don’t know if we might have to drop one going forward. He’s going to have to grit his teeth in this Superbike session now.”

Hicken said that Dunlop high-sided exiting Magherabuoy Chicane, but said that his Superstock bike is ready to go again.

“The bike’s good to go again,” he said.

“We’ve been very fortunate. Michael’s been very fortunate as well, obviously crashing at a road race is definitely not what you want to be doing.

“We know what he’s like, he’ll grit the teeth.”