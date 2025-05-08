2025 North West 200, Thursday Qualifying results

Thursday's final qualifying sessions at the North West 200 saw much more stable running than Wednesday's, with no major incidents or stoppages on the second day of this year's edition of the Portrush road race.

Michael Dunlop was a crasher in the Superstock session, but was still able to get out in the Superbike session later on.

Peter Hickman topped the premier class premier class practice, while Dean Harrison was able to displace Richard Cooper in Supersport, although it was Cooper who topped the Supertwin session. Davey Todd was fastest in the Superstock qualifying.

Superbike

Dean Harrison led the majority of Thursday's final 45-minute qualifying session for the Superbike class at the 2025 North West 200, but the Honda Racing UK rider was ultimately pipped at the end by the 8Ten Racing duo.

It was Peter Hickman who ultimately took top honours by over a second, and was the only rider to lap in the 4:19s.

Davey Todd was second, ahead of the aforementioned Harrison and Alastair Seeley in fourth place.

Michael Dunlop, after a crash in the Superstock session, was fifth-fastest although he was going faster on his final lap before running on at Church Corner.

Jamie Coward rounded out the top-six, ahead of Ian Hutchinson, Erno Kostamo, John McGuinness, and Paul Jordan who completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Superbike qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20 Pos Rider Team Motorcycle Timing 1 Peter Hickman 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 4:19.168 2 Davey Todd 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 4:20.274 3 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:20.289 4 Alastair Seeley SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:20.384 5 Michael Dunlop MD Hawk Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:22.593 6 Jamie Coward KTS Racing by Stanley Stewart BMW M1000 RR 4:24.833 7 Ian Hutchinson Moobob by MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:25.480 8 Erno Kostamo RVS Motorsport BMW M1000 RR 4:25.819 9 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:25.877 10 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:26.680 11 Mike Browne Moobob by MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:26.856 12 Michael Rutter Bathams AJN Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:27.158 13 Conor Cummins Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:28.007 14 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:28.294 15 Josh Brookes Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:29.022 16 Sam West Moto-Hub.co.uk BMW M1000 RR 4:29.990 17 David Johnson Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 4:31.246 18 Michael Evans Dafabet Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:31.360 19 Jonathan Goetschy Optimark Road Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:34.553 20 Maurizio Bottalico Crowe Performance BMW M1000 RR 4:35.009

Supersport

A late lap from Dean Harrison saw him take the top spot in Supersport qualifying ahead of Richard Cooper, who was fastest on Wednesday.

Davey Todd made it three 600cc machines in the top-three positions, while Michael Dunlop was fourth on the Ducati Panigale V2.

Peter Hickman rounded out the top-five on the PHR Triumph, while Paul Jordan was sixth.

Adam McLean, Jamie Cowards, Mike Browne, and Alastair Seeley completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Supersport qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Supersport | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20 Pos Rider Team Motorcycle Timing 1 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR600RR 4:34.296 2 Richard Cooper BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 4:34.400 3 Davey Todd Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 4:35.725 4 Michael Dunlop MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:36.170 5 Peter Hickman Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance Triumph Street Triple 765 4:37.418 6 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR600RR 4:37.697 7 Adam McLean Performance Racing Achterhoek Yamaha R6 4:38.140 8 Jamie Coward KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing Triumph Street Triple 765 4:38.606 9 Mike Browne BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 4:39.128 10 Alastair Seeley CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R 4:39.142 11 Ian Hutchinson ugp MLav Racing Yamaha R6 4:40.745 12 Josh Brookes Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR600RR 4:41.318 13 Michael Evans Smith Racing Triumph Street Triple 765 4:41.436 14 Pierre Yves Bian Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance Triumph Street Triple 765 4:42.520 15 Michael Sweeney EM Building Yamaha R6 4:42.763 16 Conor Cummins Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:43.213 17 Jeremy McWilliams JMcC Roofing Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:43.477 18 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 4:46.616 19 Mauro Poncini Delmo Racing Yamaha R6 4:48.477 20 Jonathan Goetschy Optimark Road Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:48.911

Superstock

Superstock qualifying looked as though it was going to be topped by Alastair Seeley early on Thursday afternoon, but a late lap from Davey Todd saw the 8Ten Racing rider top the times.

Seeley took second place, with Peter Hickman third on the second 8Ten M1000 RR, making it three BMWs in the top-three positions.

Dean Harrison was the first non-BMW on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, and indeed the only non-BMW in the top-seven, with Michael Dunlop, Jamie Coward, and Mike Browne behind him.

Paul Jordan was eighth on the Jackson Racing Honda, ahead of Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness who completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Superstock qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superstock | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20 Pos Rider Team Motorcycle Timing 1 Davey Todd 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 4:22.131 2 Alastair Seeley SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:22.645 3 Peter Hickman 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 4:24.672 4 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:25.411 5 Michael Dunlop MD Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:25.998 6 Jamie Coward KTS Racing by Stanley Stewart Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:26.025 7 Mike Browne moobob MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:26.626 8 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:26.921 9 Ian Hutchinson moobob MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:27.239 10 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:27.474 11 Conor Cummins Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:27.635 12 Josh Brookes Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:28.395 13 Erno Kostamo RVS Motorsport BMW M1000 RR 4:28.462 14 Michael Evans Dafabet Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:29.954 15 Michael Sweeney MJR Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:30.657 16 Sam West Moto-Hub.co.uk BMW M1000 RR 4:31.222 17 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:31.527 18 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:32.821 19 Marcus Simpson WH Racing powered by Dynobike Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:32.931 20 David Johnson Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 4:33.893

Supertwin

Richard Cooper has proven one of the strongest Supertwin riders at the North West 200 over the years, and his form looks strong this year, too, as the Yamaha rider set the fastest time in Thursday's Supertwin qualifying.

It was a Yamaha 1-2 on Thursday morning, with Adam McLean second, while Paul Jordan was third on the leading Aprilia RS 660.

Peter Hickman took fourth place, ahead of Jeremy McWilliams and Michael Sweeney who rounded out the top-six.

Jamie Coward, Michael Rutter, Pierre Yves Bian, and Allann Venter completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Supertwin qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.