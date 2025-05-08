2025 North West 200, Thursday Qualifying results

Full results from Thursday's qualifying sessions at the 2025 North West 200.

Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
© Crash Media Group

Thursday's final qualifying sessions at the North West 200 saw much more stable running than Wednesday's, with no major incidents or stoppages on the second day of this year's edition of the Portrush road race.

Michael Dunlop was a crasher in the Superstock session, but was still able to get out in the Superbike session later on.

Peter Hickman topped the premier class premier class practice, while Dean Harrison was able to displace Richard Cooper in Supersport, although it was Cooper who topped the Supertwin session. Davey Todd was fastest in the Superstock qualifying.

Superbike

Dean Harrison led the majority of Thursday's final 45-minute qualifying session for the Superbike class at the 2025 North West 200, but the Honda Racing UK rider was ultimately pipped at the end by the 8Ten Racing duo.

It was Peter Hickman who ultimately took top honours by over a second, and was the only rider to lap in the 4:19s.

Davey Todd was second, ahead of the aforementioned Harrison and Alastair Seeley in fourth place.

Michael Dunlop, after a crash in the Superstock session, was fifth-fastest although he was going faster on his final lap before running on at Church Corner.

Jamie Coward rounded out the top-six, ahead of Ian Hutchinson, Erno Kostamo, John McGuinness, and Paul Jordan who completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Superbike qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Peter Hickman8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4:19.168
2Davey Todd8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4:20.274
3Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:20.289
4Alastair SeeleySMS/Nicholl Oils RacingBMW M1000 RR4:20.384
5Michael DunlopMD Hawk RacingBMW M1000 RR4:22.593
6Jamie CowardKTS Racing by Stanley StewartBMW M1000 RR4:24.833
7Ian HutchinsonMoobob by MLav RacingBMW M1000 RR4:25.480
8Erno KostamoRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR4:25.819
9John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:25.877
10Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R4:26.680
11Mike BrowneMoobob by MLav RacingBMW M1000 RR4:26.856
12Michael RutterBathams AJN RacingBMW M1000 RR4:27.158
13Conor CumminsBurrows Engineering/RK RacingBMW M1000 RR4:28.007
14Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R4:28.294
15Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R4:29.022
16Sam WestMoto-Hub.co.ukBMW M1000 RR4:29.990
17David JohnsonPlatinum Club RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR4:31.246
18Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:31.360
19Jonathan GoetschyOptimark Road RacingBMW M1000 RR4:34.553
20Maurizio BottalicoCrowe PerformanceBMW M1000 RR4:35.009

Supersport

A late lap from Dean Harrison saw him take the top spot in Supersport qualifying ahead of Richard Cooper, who was fastest on Wednesday.

Davey Todd made it three 600cc machines in the top-three positions, while Michael Dunlop was fourth on the Ducati Panigale V2.

Peter Hickman rounded out the top-five on the PHR Triumph, while Paul Jordan was sixth.

Adam McLean, Jamie Cowards, Mike Browne, and Alastair Seeley completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Supersport qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Supersport | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20

Pos

Rider

Team

Motorcycle

Timing

1Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR600RR4:34.296
2Richard CooperBPE by Russell RacingYamaha R64:34.400
3Davey ToddMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR4:35.725
4Michael DunlopMD RacingDucati Panigale V24:36.170
5Peter HickmanTrooper Triumph by PHR PerformanceTriumph Street Triple 7654:37.418
6Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR600RR4:37.697
7Adam McLeanPerformance Racing AchterhoekYamaha R64:38.140
8Jamie CowardKTS Macadam Triumph Factory RacingTriumph Street Triple 7654:38.606
9Mike BrowneBPE by Russell RacingYamaha R64:39.128
10Alastair SeeleyCD Racing by MSS PerformanceKawasaki ZX-6R4:39.142
11Ian Hutchinsonugp MLav RacingYamaha R64:40.745
12Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR600RR4:41.318
13Michael EvansSmith RacingTriumph Street Triple 7654:41.436
14Pierre Yves BianTrooper Triumph by PHR PerformanceTriumph Street Triple 7654:42.520
15Michael SweeneyEM BuildingYamaha R64:42.763
16Conor CumminsBurrows Engineering/RK RacingDucati Panigale V24:43.213
17Jeremy McWilliamsJMcC Roofing RacingDucati Panigale V24:43.477
18Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR4:46.616
19Mauro PonciniDelmo RacingYamaha R64:48.477
20Jonathan GoetschyOptimark Road RacingDucati Panigale V24:48.911

Superstock

Superstock qualifying looked as though it was going to be topped by Alastair Seeley early on Thursday afternoon, but a late lap from Davey Todd saw the 8Ten Racing rider top the times.

Seeley took second place, with Peter Hickman third on the second 8Ten M1000 RR, making it three BMWs in the top-three positions.

Dean Harrison was the first non-BMW on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, and indeed the only non-BMW in the top-seven, with Michael Dunlop, Jamie Coward, and Mike Browne behind him.

Paul Jordan was eighth on the Jackson Racing Honda, ahead of Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness who completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Superstock qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superstock | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Davey Todd8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4:22.131
2Alastair SeeleySMS/Nicholl Oils RacingBMW M1000 RR4:22.645
3Peter Hickman8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4:24.672
4Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:25.411
5Michael DunlopMD RacingBMW M1000 RR4:25.998
6Jamie CowardKTS Racing by Stanley Stewart RacingBMW M1000 RR4:26.025
7Mike Brownemoobob MLav RacingBMW M1000 RR4:26.626
8Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R4:26.921
9Ian Hutchinsonmoobob MLav RacingBMW M1000 RR4:27.239
10John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:27.474
11Conor CumminsBurrows Engineering/RK RacingBMW M1000 RR4:27.635
12Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R4:28.395
13Erno KostamoRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR4:28.462
14Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:29.954
15Michael SweeneyMJR RacingBMW M1000 RR4:30.657
16Sam WestMoto-Hub.co.ukBMW M1000 RR4:31.222
17Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R4:31.527
18Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R4:32.821
19Marcus SimpsonWH Racing powered by DynobikeHonda CBR1000RR-R4:32.931
20David JohnsonPlatinum Club RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR4:33.893

Supertwin

Richard Cooper has proven one of the strongest Supertwin riders at the North West 200 over the years, and his form looks strong this year, too, as the Yamaha rider set the fastest time in Thursday's Supertwin qualifying.

It was a Yamaha 1-2 on Thursday morning, with Adam McLean second, while Paul Jordan was third on the leading Aprilia RS 660.

Peter Hickman took fourth place, ahead of Jeremy McWilliams and Michael Sweeney who rounded out the top-six.

Jamie Coward, Michael Rutter, Pierre Yves Bian, and Allann Venter completed the top-10.

The top 20 riders from Thursday's Supertwin qualifying at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Supertwin | Thursday Qualifying | Top 20

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Richard CooperJack Reid CarsKawasaki Ninja 6504:48.326
2Adam McLeanFlitwick Motorcycles/SMVYamaha R74:49.080
3Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper ^2Aprilia RS 6604:54.309
4Peter HickmanSwan Racing by PHRYamaha R74:55.634
5Jeremy McWilliamsJMcC RacingAprilia RS 6604:56.169
6Michael SweeneyMSRAprilia RS 6604:56.578
7Jamie CowardKTS Racing by Stanley StewartKawasaki Ninja 6504:57.358
8Michael RutterBathams AJN RacingYamaha R74:59.446
9Pierre Yves BianVAS Engine RacingPaton S1 R5:02.392
10Allann VenterTH Racing/Hywel GriffithsKawasaki Ninja 6505:03.909
11Neil KernohanKernohan RacingAprilia RS 6605:04.279
12Darryl TweedNovo Gen by FAOAprilia RS 6605:04.876
13Barry FurberDC AutosYamaha R75:06.439
14Marty LennonML DesignsKawasaki Ninja 6505:07.164
15Daniel InghamCastings TechnologyYamaha R75:07.647
16Dean McMasterAIR NI RacingKawasaki Ninja 6505:09.448
17Kris DuncanKD/TCC Racing 119Aprilia RS 6605:09.458
18Christian ElkinRB EngineeringKawasaki Ninja 6505:10.531
19Mauro PonciniDelmo RacingYamaha R75:12.582
20Martin Morris Aprilia RS 6605:13.009
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
11m ago
Has worrying Mercedes trend followed Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari?
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
37m ago
“Uplifting” Spanish GP for Yamaha spurring on one rider in MotoGP return at Le Mans
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
57m ago
Suggestion ‘something more rotten’ behind bombshell Alpine F1 exit
Oakes' immediate resignation took Alpine by surprise
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli fit for French MotoGP return
Franco Morbidelli
RR Results
2h ago
2025 North West 200, Thursday Qualifying results
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Mercedes tease “more obvious” upgrades for European F1 races
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell
MotoGP News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta passes medical for French MotoGP
Pedro Acosta
RR News
3h ago
Ex-MotoGP rider “in the mix” in Supertwin class at 2025 North West 200
Jeremy McWilliams, North West 200 2025
F1 News
4h ago
Revealed: McLaren enquired about Max Verstappen’s availability
Max Verstappen
BSB News
4h ago
BSB star on racing North West 200: ‘It’s possible… it catches my eye’
Storm Stacey, North West 200 2025