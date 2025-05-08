Ex-MotoGP rider “in the mix” in Supertwin class at 2025 North West 200

Former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams believes he is “in the mix” and “definitely” a top three rider in the Supertwin class at the 2025 North West 200.

The 61-year-old is a multiple winner at the North West 200 and remains an active races in various disciplines around the world.

Returning for another crack at the North West 200 this year with JMCC Racing in the Supersport and Supertwin class, McWilliams is confident of being a podium contender in the latter.

Running an Aprilia for the first time, which he says is all-new, he has battled numerous teething issues with it during practice but is “pretty pleased” with the bike.

“Just a brand-new bike,” he told BBC Sport.

“Just trying to get my head around what works better.

“We definitely weren’t in the right window at the start of the session but started getting there at the end.

“All the laps were on my own, so it’s not really a true reflection I think of what the bike is capable of.

“We’ll make a gearing change, played about with the suspension. We’ve realised that we kind of need a big geometry change.

“So it’s just back to the drawing board, but it was new out of the box at Kirkistown.

“We had a bit of an overheating problem that repeated itself yesterday, so I’m kind of glad it didn’t go yesterday.

“We’re somewhere in the mix with new machinery. First time I’m riding an Aprilia. So, I’m pretty pleased with it. It needs some tweaks.

“I think we’re definitely going to be in the top three or I wouldn’t be here.

“And the bike is definitely capable of that. I just have to make sure I’m up to it.

“But I feel pretty comfortable out there. I’m not able to brake where I want to, which is why we want to make the geometry change.

“If we can improve the braking zones, then we are right in the mix.”

McWilliams was fifth fastest in qualifying on Thursday morning on his Supertwin bike, which was run over an hour after the Wednesday session was cancelled due to numerous red flag delays.