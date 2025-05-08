Fabio Quartararo: Jerez MotoGP podium return not Yamaha’s new benchmark

Fabio Quartararo says to keep feet on the ground for French MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo says the brand’s podium return at Jerez is not an indicator of the brand’s new benchmark ahead of the French Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo stunned at the Spanish GP when he ended a Yamaha pole drought dating back to 2022 before defending second place in the grand prix for the marque’s first podium since 2023.

It has raised expectations of where Yamaha could get to this year in MotoGP as it continues to rebuild its way up the grid.

But Quartararo has urged caution coming into his home round, noting that Yamaha must not think it can fight for the podium straight away at Le Mans.

“I mean, first of all we have to take it like we did in Jerez,” he said on Thursday ahead of the French GP.

“We never expected to be on pole position, we never expected to finish on the podium.

“So, if you have a great feeling, if you have the opportunity to be there we will do it.

“Of course, it’s the goal of everyone’s to be at the front, to make the best results as possible.

“But it’s not because we made a podium in Jerez that we are now ready to fight for podiums.

“Jerez was a really good weekend, but let’s see how we start on Friday and we will set the goal during the week.”

Yamaha has dealt its riders a helping hand coming to Le Mans, however, with the introduction of a new engine it tested to good reviews at Jerez two weeks ago.

The new unit gives the M1 a little more power without compromising handling, though Quartararo warns it’s only a “really small step”.

“Basically, it’s the same but with a little bit more top end power, which is one thing we really need,” he said of the new engine.

“Unfortunately it’s a really, really small step, but it’s always better to have this positive because the handling is the same but we improved a bit the fifth and the sixth gear.

“So, it’s something that will help us on long tracks to stay with the others on the straights.”

Yamaha has a solid record at Le Mans, winning seven times at the French GP venue in the modern era.

However, it hasn’t stood on the podium at the French GP since 2021.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

