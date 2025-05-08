2025 North West 200: Thursday Races LIVE UPDATES

Thursday at the 2025 North West 200 is scheduled to have three evening races: Superbike, Supersport, and Superstock.

The Superbike race is scheduled to kick things off at 17:30 local time, with the Supersport and Superstock races coming after.

Peter Hickman comes into this evening's races having been the fastest rider in the Superbike class in this afternoon's practice.

His 8Ten Racing teammate, Davey Todd, was fastest in the Superstock practice, while Dean Harrison topped the Supersport session.