2025 North West 200: Thursday Races LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Thursday's three races from the 2025 North West 200.
Thursday at the 2025 North West 200 is scheduled to have three evening races: Superbike, Supersport, and Superstock.
The Superbike race is scheduled to kick things off at 17:30 local time, with the Supersport and Superstock races coming after.
Peter Hickman comes into this evening's races having been the fastest rider in the Superbike class in this afternoon's practice.
His 8Ten Racing teammate, Davey Todd, was fastest in the Superstock practice, while Dean Harrison topped the Supersport session.
It's a first Superbike race win for Davey Todd in Race 1 here.
Dean Harrison takes second place and Peter Hickman third.
Michael Dunlop seals fourth place, with Ian Hutchinson winning a battle for fifth with Jamie Coward.
Todd still leads at University but they're all still glued together.
Harrison misses a gear and all four of them are more or less together now as they come towards the end of lap three: Todd from Harrison, Hickman, Dunlop with one to go!
Harrison has been close to slipstreaming by Todd a couple of times but just running into stability issues when he pulls out of the tow.
Todd continues to lead from Harrison but there's only 0.3s between them as we enter the seocnd half of this opening Superbike race.
Hickman 2s back in third place, and he's opened up 1.5s over Dunlop.
Mike Browne has run on at University but he's rejoined.
Harrison now right on the back of Todd.
Todd and Harrison continuing to go away from Hickman in third. The Honda man still yet to get close enough to put a move on Todd but he's certainly not been broken.
Todd had a good go at making a break on the opening lap there, but Harrison is still more or less with him. Hickman still third ahead of Dunlop in fourth.
Think it might have been Seeley who blew up going into the roundabout at the start. He's not come across the line at the end of the first lap.
Hickman deep into York Corner and Harrison gets through.
On the run to the roundabout there's been a bike expire, unsure who.
We're underway with Superbike Race 1 at the 2025 North West 200 and it's Todd with the holeshot ahead of Hickman and Harrison.
Riders are back from their sighting lap now and have returned to the grid. Counting down now to the race start for Superbike Race 1.
The grid has been cleared and the riders are beginning to head off on their sighting lap ahead of Superbike Race 1.
Bikes all lined up on the grid ahead of the Superbike race now.
Peter Hickman just telling the BBC Sport NI broadcast that he's confident ahead of the race havign set his best time of qualifying on his own, without a slipstream.
He says his teammate Davey Todd is only "one of a handful" of victory contenders this evening.
Despite Hickman's speed earlier on today, he's not the clear favourite - in fact, there isn't one.
Dean Harrison has had solid speed on the Honda all week, even if it's looked a bit unstable at times.
Davey Todd was second-fastest this afternoon on the second 8Ten Racing BMW, and Alastair Seeley has been strong on his Superstock-spec BMW, too.
Then, you can never discount Michael Dunlop, despite a crash earlier on this afternoon in the Superstock session for the Ballymoney rider.
Peter Hickman has been the fastest rider in the Superbike class so far this week, setting a 4:19.168 late on in this afternoon's practice session, putting him over a second clear of Davey Todd in second place.
Hickman is without a Superbike-class race win at the North West 200, could today be the day for him?
Welcome to live coverage of Thursday's races at the North West 200. We'll have Superbike Race 1 coming up in around 15 minutes at 17:30 local time, barring any schedule changes.