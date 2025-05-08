Pedro Acosta details arm pump issues: ‘Sometimes I struggled to open my hand’

KTM MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta cleared to race after surgery

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta says the arm pump he recently had surgery on sometimes meant he ‘really suffered to open the hand’.

The 20-year-old underwent an operation following the Spanish Grand Prix to treat the compartment syndrome - or arm pump, as it is more commonly known - he had been struggling with.

Pedro Acosta has been cleared to race this weekend at the French Grand Prix having experienced an “easy recovery” from the operation.

The Spaniard was cautious to blame his recent struggles on the KTM solely on his arm problems, but noted that his symptoms sometimes meant he couldn’t open his hand.

“Good, to be honest,” he told MotoGP’s official website on Thursday at Le Mans when asked about his operation.

“At the end, it was an easy surgery. Was an easy recovery also. Everything went as planned. For this, we have to be happy.

“Well, I mean it was not easy to race like this.

“Also we cannot put all of the blame on this problem.

“But it’s also true that I went from having not so much, or finishing with little pain, to really suffer even to open the hand.

“For this, it’s not easy to race like this. But it’s done, it’s a thing we’ve taken out from our question box. Now we go.”

Acosta comes into this weekend’s sixth round of the 2025 season 10th in the standings on 33 points having reverted to the 2024-spec KTM in recent races to try to improve his form.

While Acosta has been quick at Le Mans over the years, he has failed to finish the previous three French GPs.

Looking ahead to the grand prix, he said:  “I mean, we were quite competitive in the Jerez test.

“I was always quite fast every time that I came to Le Mans, but not with the best luck.

“For this, let’s take it easy. We don’t want to make any mess with the stitches still in the arm. We will take it easy.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 



