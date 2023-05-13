Jorge Martin (1st): "Where were you on the first lap already?"

Brad Binder (2nd): "Like fifth or sixth, something like that."

Binder to Francesco Bagnaia (3rd): "You and Marquez were taking chunks out of each other!"

Francesco Bagnaia: “He touched me like…”

Jorge Martin: “Now we can? It seems like we can, no?”

Francesco Bagnaia (in TV interview): “I didn’t mean [Marquez] was aggressive. I meant that the battle we had is normal. I like it like this.

“So I’m not understanding just the way the Stewards judge. Because two weeks ago I got the penalty – and I’m not asking for a penalty to Marc, I’m just asking why they gave me the penalty.”

Marc Marquez (5th) to Francesco Bagnaia: “He [TV reporter] has just explained to me what you said.”

Francesco Bagnaia: “Yes, I don’t understand [why I was penalised at Jerez].

“It [racing] should always be like this.”

Marc Marquez: “For me, yes!”