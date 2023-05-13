"You and Marquez were taking chunks out of each other!" - Jorge Martin, Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez chat after Le Mans MotoGP sprint

13 May 2023
Brad Binder, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Sprint Race, French MotoGP, 13 May

Jorge Martin, Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez react to the close racing – without penalties - in the French MotoGP sprint race.

Jorge Martin (1st): "Where were you on the first lap already?"

Brad Binder (2nd): "Like fifth or sixth, something like that."

Binder to Francesco Bagnaia (3rd): "You and Marquez were taking chunks out of each other!"

Francesco Bagnaia: “He touched me like…”

We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88

Jorge Martin: “Now we can? It seems like we can, no?”

Francesco Bagnaia (in TV interview): “I didn’t mean [Marquez] was aggressive. I meant that the battle we had is normal. I like it like this.

“So I’m not understanding just the way the Stewards judge. Because two weeks ago I got the penalty – and I’m not asking for a penalty to Marc, I’m just asking why they gave me the penalty.”

Marc Marquez (5th) to Francesco Bagnaia: “He [TV reporter] has just explained to me what you said.”

Francesco Bagnaia: “Yes, I don’t understand [why I was penalised at Jerez].

“It [racing] should always be like this.”

Marc Marquez: “For me, yes!”