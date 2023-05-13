Binder, who finished second in the race behind Jorge Martin, made an overtake on Marini at turn seven which sent the Ducati rider wide.

Speaking after the race, Marini was frustrated due to a sanction not being handed out after overtakes that result in contact were expected to bring such punishments following the latest stewards meeting.

The problem for Marini is that Binder insisted he didn’t make contact and instead called it a bull**** claim from the Italian.

"For me, that’s absolute bull****. I never touched him," added Binder. "There was no contact so what do you want to penalise me for? He didn’t even go over the curb. What did I do wrong?"

Speaking about his race, Binder pointed to his good start and early overtakes as key to securing another podium.

"I got a great start again and managed to get past a lot of guys earlier on," said Binder. "When I saw the opportunity I just really wanted to do my own race.

"Marc [Marquez] and Pecco [Bagnaia] were fighting with each other through three and four and saw them going so tight into four, so I saw my opportunity to do a little cutback and it worked perfectly.

"I managed to pass them both and it gave me the chance to really focus on Jorge and try and put my head. I tried to catch him obviously, but that didn’t work."

After winning the Sprint and taking three consecutive podiums, Binder is now second in the standings and in a prime position to fight for the title.

But when asked if he feels ready, the South African said: "I’ve been second in the championship after Qatar last year but it just didn’t last very long [laughs].

"The year is long. With this new format - like you said I was ninth and then second. We need to enjoy the moment, enjoy the podiums and keep fighting.

"It’s exciting but it’s such a long year and things can change in a heartbeat. It’s a dream and can become a reality. Who knows."