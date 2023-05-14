The former world champion was able to progress from 13th on the grid to seventh, aided by accidents ahead, but felt more was possible pace-wise without the unexpected arm issue.

“The feeling with the bike was quite good. But unfortunately, I had a physical issue in the race, with my arm,” the Monster Yamaha rider told BT Sport.

“I got treatment before the race. It was a bit too aggressive, the arm pump was there.

“I’ve never had [an arm pump problem], even yesterday. Just I had treatment on my arm. It was way too aggressive! it was not the thing to do.

“It happens. It is really disappointing. Every bad moment has arrived. Hopefully, good moments will arrive soon.”

Quartararo, who crashed out of the Saturday sprint, is now ninth in the world championship, 45 points from Francesco Bagnaia.

"We are in one of the worst moments of our career together," said Quartararo, a Yamaha rider since joining MotoGP in 2019. "We must not work separately, we must work together."