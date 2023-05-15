Martin: When I overtook Marc Marquez, you know you always hear the Honda? I heard a [bang] and I said to myself ‘he crashed’.

Bezzecchi: He crashed?

Martin: Yes.

Bezzecchi to Zarco: What a race. Podium at your home GP, eh?

Zarco: It’s good!

Bezzecchi: Well done.

Martin: And now three weeks to relax.

The start of the race…

Zarco: I started well, I passed Binder…

Bezzecchi: Pecco tried to get ahead of me…

Zarco: Look at Alex, how he went in. I went outside.

Bezzecchi: He made a mess of it.

Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales crash out…

Zarco: Who was that? Marini and Alex?

Martin: When you get to here, you don’t see anything.

The scary crash between Luca Marini and Alex Marquez…

Bezzecchi: Look at me here, with Alex, he went onto the kerbs. Did you see? Onto the kerbs.

Martin: Too far inside.

Bezzecchi: That was a close call.

Martin: I was going past, just then.

Bezzecchi: What a crash. Are they okay?

Jorge Martin’s battle with Marc Marquez…

Bezzecchi to Martin: Mate, you didn’t give up. Did you touch him?

Martin: No. But I pushed him outside a little bit.

Zarco: That’s fine.

Martin: Jack was quite relaxed.

Bezzecchi: They told me to drop a position. I said to myself ‘I need to overtake Jorge ASAP otherwise Marc will touch me again’.

Martin: In T1 he was really strong. He was so strong when braking.

Bezzecchi: Which front tyre did he have? Soft or medium?

Martin: No, hard.

Bezzecchi: He’s so strong on the brakes.

Martin: You were 1.5s ahead from the get-go.