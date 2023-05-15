Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco chat revealed as they analyse crashes at French MotoGP

15 May 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco watched highlights of the French MotoGP post-race and analysed the crashes…

Martin: When I overtook Marc Marquez, you know you always hear the Honda? I heard a [bang] and I said to myself ‘he crashed’.

Bezzecchi: He crashed?

Martin: Yes.

Bezzecchi to Zarco: What a race. Podium at your home GP, eh?

Zarco: It’s good!

Bezzecchi: Well done.

Martin: And now three weeks to relax.

The start of the race…

Zarco: I started well, I passed Binder…

Bezzecchi: Pecco tried to get ahead of me…

Zarco: Look at Alex, how he went in. I went outside.

Bezzecchi: He made a mess of it.

Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales crash out…

Zarco: Who was that? Marini and Alex?

Martin: When you get to here, you don’t see anything.

The scary crash between Luca Marini and Alex Marquez…

Bezzecchi: Look at me here, with Alex, he went onto the kerbs. Did you see? Onto the kerbs.

Martin: Too far inside.

Bezzecchi: That was a close call.

Martin: I was going past, just then.

Bezzecchi: What a crash. Are they okay?

Jorge Martin’s battle with Marc Marquez…

Bezzecchi to Martin: Mate, you didn’t give up. Did you touch him?

Martin: No. But I pushed him outside a little bit.

Zarco: That’s fine.

Martin: Jack was quite relaxed.

Bezzecchi: They told me to drop a position. I said to myself ‘I need to overtake Jorge ASAP otherwise Marc will touch me again’.

Martin: In T1 he was really strong. He was so strong when braking.

Bezzecchi: Which front tyre did he have? Soft or medium?

Martin: No, hard.

Bezzecchi: He’s so strong on the brakes.

Martin: You were 1.5s ahead from the get-go.