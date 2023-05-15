Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco chat revealed as they analyse crashes at French MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco watched highlights of the French MotoGP post-race and analysed the crashes…
Martin: When I overtook Marc Marquez, you know you always hear the Honda? I heard a [bang] and I said to myself ‘he crashed’.
Bezzecchi: He crashed?
Martin: Yes.
Bezzecchi to Zarco: What a race. Podium at your home GP, eh?
Zarco: It’s good!
Bezzecchi: Well done.
Martin: And now three weeks to relax.
The start of the race…
Zarco: I started well, I passed Binder…
Bezzecchi: Pecco tried to get ahead of me…
Zarco: Look at Alex, how he went in. I went outside.
Bezzecchi: He made a mess of it.
Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales crash out…
Zarco: Who was that? Marini and Alex?
Martin: When you get to here, you don’t see anything.
The scary crash between Luca Marini and Alex Marquez…
Bezzecchi: Look at me here, with Alex, he went onto the kerbs. Did you see? Onto the kerbs.
Martin: Too far inside.
Bezzecchi: That was a close call.
Martin: I was going past, just then.
Bezzecchi: What a crash. Are they okay?
Jorge Martin’s battle with Marc Marquez…
Bezzecchi to Martin: Mate, you didn’t give up. Did you touch him?
Martin: No. But I pushed him outside a little bit.
Zarco: That’s fine.
Martin: Jack was quite relaxed.
Bezzecchi: They told me to drop a position. I said to myself ‘I need to overtake Jorge ASAP otherwise Marc will touch me again’.
Martin: In T1 he was really strong. He was so strong when braking.
Bezzecchi: Which front tyre did he have? Soft or medium?
Martin: No, hard.
Bezzecchi: He’s so strong on the brakes.
Martin: You were 1.5s ahead from the get-go.