The pair tangled over third place early in the grand prix, Vinales passing Bagnaia cleanly into the Turn 11-12 chicane, but - unseen by Vinales - Bagnaia was able to cut back under at the apex.

Their lines crossed when Vinales then moved across to prepare for the following corner. Both fell in the aftermath, with a furious Vinales confronting Bagnaia in the gravel trap.

“A racing incident, I think, and unfortunate for both of them,” said former British champion and grand prix rider Huewen.

“Then obviously, it was handbags in the sandpit.

“They shook hands afterwards and I think that shows the sporting side of it.

“But how can you go from being an axe murder - as a MotoGP racer - who ends up in the sand pit and not lash out?

“It's pretty hard not to lash out, as young men who have just been bowled over. But they recovered their composure very quickly.

“If it was British Superbike they'd be getting a point on their license or something.”

Huewen added: “I think Maverick [reacted in that way] because he realised he was on for a top finish. He was looking really good.

“Maybe a Maverick Vinales of 18 months ago, you'd have passed and not thought anything about it. But it looks like we've got the old Maverick Vinales back, who is prepared to get stuck in again.

“In this particular instance, Maverick was coming back onto his line as Bagnaia squirted underneath. Bagnaia couldn't see him because he was hanging off the side of the bike and they came together.

“It was unfortunate, but I wonder if maybe Pecco underestimated the aggression of Maverick to get back online again. It's a possibility.

“But in racing, half the game is to keep yourself out of trouble in a dog fight like that, as much as it is to make the pass. You have got to be careful that you don't trip yourself up because of underestimating what someone else might do.

“You can't blame Maverick for what happened. You can't blame Bagnaia. It’s that crossover thing. We've seen it in the past and we saw it again later in the same race, but without a coming together.

“Cutbacks underneath people are a natural thing. As soon as you see a gap, you're going to go for it. If you don't, you're not racing.”

Things got heated at Le Mans!



Another massive twist to the #MotoGP title picture as @PeccoBagnaia and Maverick Viñales made contact and crashed out of podium contention at #GP1000 #FrenchGP

On the rules regarding the scuffle between the riders following the incident, Crash.net’s MotoGP editor Pete McLaren explained: “There is no specific rule about ‘fighting’, so any punishments are given under a general rule about ‘acts prejudicial to the interests of the sport’.

“In this case, there were no penalties, which surprised some people just because McPhee and Alcoba at Qatar, plus Masia and Toba at Valencia last year, all got multiple penalties for reacting physically in the gravel trap: Pit Lane starts, plus a time penalty or long lap, and a fine.

“It was only a few light slaps between Vinales and Bagnaia, and a track penalty would have been harsh, but maybe the token 1,000 euro fine could have been given again on the grounds of consistency. Perhaps the fact they quickly calmed down and shook hands played into the Stewards decision.

“So Alex Marquez got the only post-race penalty on Sunday, for firing it under Zarco and tapping the back of Binder on the opening lap.”

