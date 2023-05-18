Ciabatti made these comments when discussing the future of Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, following speculation linking the Spaniard with a move to Yamaha alongside Fabio Quartararo for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Prior to Ciabatti speaking about the subject of Martin staying at Ducati during Practice 2 at Le Mans, the former Moto3 champion (2018) admitted that staying with Ducati was the most likely scenario next year.

Seemingly putting an end to rumours linking him with a switch to Yamaha, Martin then went on to win the sprint race and finish second to Marco Bezzecchi in the Grand Prix.

Having not won a race since 2021, Martin was back in the winners circle after the sprint as he joined the likes of Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia, who have also won races for the Italian manufacturer this season, thus enhancing Ciabatti’s comments about Ducati, and not Yamaha, being the bike to be on at present.

"Yeah sure, he has an option in the contract, we would like him to stay with Ducati," said Ciabatti during MotoGP P2 to motogp.com pitlane reporter Jack Appleyard. "He's one of the fastest young riders, and at the moment it doesn't look like Yamaha has the bike to win the Championship.

"I'm sorry to say, but this is what it looks like at the moment. We don't know about next year but at the moment he's on a winning bike and I think he'd like to stay because he likes to win."

With the factory team set for next season, and both Martin and Johann Zarco having options to extend their deal until the end of 2024, Ducati looks to have half their rider line-up secured.

Unlike the two Gresini and Mooney VR46 Ducati riders, Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Martin and Zarco are contracted to Ducati, not their individual teams.

Speaking about next season’s rider line-up, Ciabatti added: "Honestly, we didn't make any decision for the future. Unfortunately, Enea has been out for a few races so obviously, we'd like to keep all the riders with us.

"You know that the Gresini and VR46 riders are currently contracted to the team. So the contract with Pecco, Enea, Johann and Jorge.

"In principle we’re happy with all of them, it's a bit too early for us to say, regarding the problem with Enea and the crash, it’s obviously delaying everything."