After seeing plenty of success with rookies joining from Moto2, Ducati could be set to pull off another coup with the addition of Arbolino, who is twice a race winner so far in 2023.

Strong at different stages in 2022, Arbolino has taken his game to a new level during the opening five rounds of this season, as he currently leads the championship over Pedro Acosta.

Both Arbolino and Acosta seem destined for the jump up to MotoGP, but with Acosta currently contracted to KTM, Ducati appear best positioned to sign Arbolino in place of struggling Gresini rider Di Giannantonio.

Speaking about their interest in the current crop of Moto2 riders, Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti said this to MotoGP.com during Free Practice at Le Mans: "Pedro (Acosta) is one of the most promising riders since his Moto3 years and we know he has a connection with KTM, which is understandable.

"Tony Arbolino is also doing a good job. Let's see, it's a little too early, we need a couple more races before considering next year," said Ciabatti.

But while Ciabatti played down the rumours somewhat, Arbolino is well aware that the chance to join MotoGP is there, although he’s not letting it become a distraction.

"You're asking me if I'm thinking about an upcoming step in MotoGP, of course, but I don't experience the thought as a "kind of obsession"," Arbolino told Motosprint.com. "Naturally, I want to fulfil the jump, without bothering myself too much".

"First of all, to win again with and for the Marc VDS team - perhaps starting from Mugello - then, once I've demonstrated my speed, to earn a place in the top class.

"I'm in no hurry. I want to get there at the right time and in the right place, thanks to the feedback from the track."

What Arbolino won’t want to do is miss out on a MotoGP ride and then have his following season in Moto2 either impacted by injury, or a lack of form, something that is the case for Ai Ogura after the Japanese rider chose not to join LCR Honda last season.