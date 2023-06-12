Alex Rins' length of absence confirmed; set for second surgery on broken leg

A statement on Monday confirmed: “Alex Rins is flying today to Spain to continue his healing process after the injury he sustained last Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix.

“Having his tibia and fibula immobilised through an external fixator, Alex will undergo a second surgery later this week in Madrid to internally fix his bones and start recovering.

“The Spanish rider will miss the German and Dutch Grand Prix.”

The LCR Honda rider fell and broke his leg in the sprint race at the Italian MotoGP.

A successful initial surgery was the first step to a long recovery process.

The earliest he might be back is for the British MotoGP at Silverstone on August 6.

But the severity of his injury could mean that Rins is sidelined even longer.

Honda endured a disastrous weekend at Mugello with three of their riders having accidents.

Joan Mir broke a finger which ruled him out of the races, Rins broke a leg, then Marc Marquez fell out of the grand prix but fortunately avoided injury.

Marquez later criticised that the trio of riders were forced to over-ride the Honda machinery and take “too much risk”, resulting in their falls.