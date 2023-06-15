The Yamaha rider was brutally honest about his precarious future last week at Mugello when he insisted “talk to Lin Jarvis” about whether he will be replaced next year or not.

At the German MotoGP this weekend, Morbidelli clarified that he still has the same stance.

“Yes. It would be nice for you to talk to Lin about the strategy of Yamaha, and what they are planning to do with their riders,” he said.

“They have more control and more say.

“If you want more info, you can talk to Gianluca Falcioni from VR46 who is very updated on these matters.

“He has been dealing with these matters all of my career. You can talk with him.

“I am more of an expert in tyres, bikes, lap times, pace and whatnot.”

The Mooney VR46 team - who currently have Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi - have implied they are interested in acquiring Morbidelli for 2024, if they lose Bezzecchi.

Morbidelli came through the VR46 Academy and has clear ties to that set-up.

“We always had a Plan B and C in MotoGP,” he said.

“For sure, knowing that other teams would like to have me on board is pleasing.

“But I keep focused on riding, on being the best that I can, with Yamaha.

“I am focused mainly on Yamaha because that’s my team. That’s the team I want to win races with.”

Is Mooney VR46 his Plan A, B or C?

“Ask Gianluca!”

But, heading into the Sachsenring, his seat for next year is among the most under-threat on the current grid.