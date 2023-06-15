The factory Aprilia star suffered the injury in a ‘stupid’ bicycle accident while riding around the circuit on the eve of the Mugello weekend.

But no fractures were spotted during X-rays at the track, leaving Espargaro mystified by the amount of swelling and agonising pain he was experiencing.

Despite being unable to use the rear brake, Espargaro gritted his teeth to take sixth place in the team’s home grand prix, before undergoing an MRI scan in Andorra.

“At Mugello, the X-ray showed that I had nothing [broken] but I had a lot, a lot, a lot of pain during the weekend. Probably one of the most painful races I ever had in my career,” Espargaro said.

“So on Monday I did an MRI and, yeah, I have two fractures. I have a big, big edema [swelling] and the ligaments [are damaged] also. The injury is quite big! So during these three days I did everything I could, a lot of Magneto therapy, a lot of machines.

“They recommend not to walk and to not put the foot on the ground. Hopefully I will have less pain than in Mugello due to the layout of the Sachsenring. So I will try my best here again.”

The Spaniard explained that it was not a surprise the fractures had been missed.

“In the hospital when I did this [MRI] in Andorra, they told me that it's normal that you cannot see these fractures on the X-ray.

“Also, last Thursday [after the accident], the doctors told me to go to Florence to do more tests. But I said to myself ‘Why?’ I mean, I will ride anyway!

“I rode with a lot, a lot, a lot of pain! Especially Friday and Saturday. And it was like a relief when I see on Monday that I have some damage!”

Revealing that the normal healing time for this injury is four weeks, Espargaro at least expects this weekend’s Sachsenring track to be less punishing than Mugello.

“For sure I did the mistake in the worst part of the season with three consecutive races. But, if I was able to race in Mugello, here in Sachsenring it's an easier track. And then hopefully I will be a little bit better for Assen.”

Espargaro has undergone extensive physiotherapy since Mugello and revealed he will continue treatment on the road from Sachsenring to Assen.

“Basically I spent 12-14 hours per day on the sofa working with the physiotherapist and from Monday to today it changed a lot. I did everything I could. I brought the [bone healing magneto] machines with me here. And I will not fly back home [after] because I think that all the time you spend in a car or in a plane is not good.

“So I will go with the motorhome for the first time in my career from one track to the other, using the [bone healing] machines, trying to recover more because also Assen is a very important track for me.”

Aleix: Pol’s situation makes me angry

The 33-year-old isn’t the only member of the Espargaro family battling injury, with younger brother Pol forced to abandon a planned comeback at Sachsenring.

The GASGAS Tech3 rider, who sustained multiple fractures to his jaw, ribs, neck and back in a nasty practice accident at the Portimao season-opener, now looks set to miss his target of returning before the summer break.

“Pol had a medical check on Tuesday, but unfortunately he did not get the green lights from the doctors and still needs a little bit of time to fully recover,” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“The team is a bit sad, because we really hoped that the German GP would be the one, and I know that this is a huge disappointment for him, because he has worked so hard over the last months to be ready.

“All we can do is continue waiting, and keep supporting him as he sees again his MotoGP comeback being postponed.”

Aleix said: “Pol’s situation makes me angry because I want him to come here and race. Pol is very sad. I've been at his home yesterday and he's very, very sad. I prefer that he explains the situation [himself] I don't want to be the one who explains his situation. You guys know how private my brother is.

“So I'm pushing him a lot to convince him to come on Saturday and Sunday of Assen to see the team, to see everybody, to talk with you guys and then he can fly back home with me after the race. For the moment he doesn't want to come. But I think I will convince him.”

Those words indicate that next weekend's Assen round, the last event before the summer break, will also be out of reach for Pol.

“I mean, he's doing tests every week, but if they didn't allow him to race in Mugello, now they didn't allow him to race in Germany, Assen is ‘tomorrow’. So it's going to be difficult,” admitted Aleix.