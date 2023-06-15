Marquez signed his current deal with Honda just months before suffering a broken arm at Jerez in 2020, an injury that followed his most prolific season in MotoGP.

But while situational circumstances like the pandemic, injuries and Honda’s regression couldn’t have been foreseen, Marquez has repeatedly backed Honda despite them being in the midst of arguably their worst period in MotoGP.

Marquez, who is regularly being asked about his future in the lead up to MotoGP weekends, claimed that the current contract he signed was not a mistake.

"At that moment [2019], it wasn’t a mistake. I still don’t believe it was a mistake," said Marquez. "I couldn’t imagine I would break my arm, that I would have four surgeries, that there would be a pandemic, that the pandemic would affect Asia [where Honda is based] more than Europe.

"All these things, you cannot control. The target from that four years was to win four championships.

"We didn’t achieve that. Now we have other problems, trying to be competitive at all tracks."

After Suzuki’s withdrawal from MotoGP, several new members joined Honda including Ken Kawauchi as Technical Director.

However, Honda still find themselves lacking performance compared to all the European manufacturers.

Marquez has admitted that he’s ready to win again and while 2024 might seem a long way away, the in-season test at Misano later this year will be the first chance to see whether Honda can give Marquez a bike that lets him show his potential.

Marquez added: "Many people joined the project this year. Their work is for next year’s project, we will see it at the Misano test.

"Now, we need something more. It’s not only one rider, but all Honda riders, who suffer.

"I am on the first row but not in the best way, always following Ducati riders. This is useless.

"In the slipstream you gain some tenths but it’s not the way. We will receive something in the Misano test for 2024."