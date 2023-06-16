Second in the MotoGP championship to Francesco Bagnaia, Bezzecchi has arguably been the rider of the 2023 season thus far.

Still early in the campaign of course, but Bezzecchi has shown the potential to be a title contender more often than not, which is why rumours surrounding his future continue to make the headlines.

Bezzecchi has been linked with a promotion to the Pramac team for 2024, meaning full factory machinery and a contract with Ducati - not a team speficifc contract which is currently the case for those riding at Mooney VR46 and Gresini - would also come his way.

But Bezzecchi says the only move he wants to make is to a full factory team, despite being flattered by the interest from Pramac.

Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com: “First of all I don’t know exactly what I will do. It’s a bit too early to know.

“But I’m happy with this interest from Pramac but my plan would be to continue in this team with a factory treatment.

“If I'm to change from a satelitte team I would like to change to a factory team. If I have to change to another satellite team then I would prefer to continue here. But we will see in the future.”

Although it is unlikely that Jorge Martin will move away from Ducati, Bezzecchi would be the obvious candidate to replace the Spaniard if he does leave Pramac for Yamaha, which has been rumored since the end of last season.

Martin, who like Bezzecchi is unlikely to be promoted to the factory team due to Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini having deals that expire at the end of next season, is also unclear as to what his future holds.

"I don’t think about it a lot," said Martin. "I hear some things about Ducati and that they need to decide something, I don’t know exactly what.

"If I have the possibility to go to the factory team that would be great but that’s not something I’m thinking about right now.

"I feel great at Pramac and it’s a very nice bike. It’s the same as the factory team. I feel like it’s no big change if I move.

"I’m happy with Ducati for sure. My manager is still working on things but I’m just focusing on how everything is going on-track."

The other rider to factor into the equation is Martin’s teammate Johann Zarco, who after a very strong start to the 2023 campaign could also be set for a renewal with Pramac.

However, if Martin stays and the satellite team gets their way, which means signing Bezzecchi, Zarco could be the odd man out.

Discussing his future heading into this weekend, Zarco added: "I hope [to stay with Ducati] yes, clearly. It’s the place to be, now.

"The way I perform now, even with Jorge, it is three years together. Why not keep going like this?"