MotoGP Germany: Francesco Bagnaia shuts down talk of future team orders: “I don’t need help”

18 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, German MotoGP, 18 June

Francesco Bagnaia doesn’t want to see team orders implemented at any stage this season even if he remains locked in a MotoGP title fight with another Ducati rider.

Bagnaia finished second in both races at Sachsenring as Jorge Martin completed his first MotoGP double. 

The world champion was a distant second during the sprint, and although he failed to beat Martin during the Grand Prix, Bagnaia put up a challenge until the very end of the race.

"I really enjoyed the race," said Bagnaia. "Was more fun than yesterday and it was a really intense battle. 

"I tried everything but Jorge was faster. Maybe in the last laps I was a bit more competitive but I didn’t have the chance to try and overtake. 

"I tried to be in a better position with two laps to go but I touched him and I lost a bit. 

"But I’m happy with everything. The step we did yesterday was really big and we have to be happy with that. 

"I tried to be in the front to open a gap but I was a bit too conservative with the rear and he was pushing. 

"When he was more in front I just tried to close as much as possible to have a chance in the last laps. I gave my maximum."

During the post-race press conference, Bagnaia joked that if Martin’s current form continues - the Spaniard has been on the podium in the last six races including two victories -  then team orders should be implemented.

But when asked about his honest views about team orders after it became a factor last season with Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia sent a strong message to his manufacturer.

"I don’t want team orders and I don’t like team orders. It depends on the intelligence of each rider.

"Enea, last year, was able to win races but I didn’t want Ducati to take away at any time the possibility of fighting for a victory or the championship. 

"This year is the same because I think, and I know that my potential [is good enough] that I don’t need help. 

"I want to do everything from my side of the box and I know if everything works well then we can fight for a title."