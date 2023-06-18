Bagnaia finished second in both races at Sachsenring as Jorge Martin completed his first MotoGP double.

The world champion was a distant second during the sprint, and although he failed to beat Martin during the Grand Prix, Bagnaia put up a challenge until the very end of the race.

"I really enjoyed the race," said Bagnaia. "Was more fun than yesterday and it was a really intense battle.

"I tried everything but Jorge was faster. Maybe in the last laps I was a bit more competitive but I didn’t have the chance to try and overtake.

"I tried to be in a better position with two laps to go but I touched him and I lost a bit.

"But I’m happy with everything. The step we did yesterday was really big and we have to be happy with that.

"I tried to be in the front to open a gap but I was a bit too conservative with the rear and he was pushing.

"When he was more in front I just tried to close as much as possible to have a chance in the last laps. I gave my maximum."

During the post-race press conference, Bagnaia joked that if Martin’s current form continues - the Spaniard has been on the podium in the last six races including two victories - then team orders should be implemented.

But when asked about his honest views about team orders after it became a factor last season with Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia sent a strong message to his manufacturer.

"I don’t want team orders and I don’t like team orders. It depends on the intelligence of each rider.

"Enea, last year, was able to win races but I didn’t want Ducati to take away at any time the possibility of fighting for a victory or the championship.

"This year is the same because I think, and I know that my potential [is good enough] that I don’t need help.

"I want to do everything from my side of the box and I know if everything works well then we can fight for a title."