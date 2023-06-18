Jorge Martin - 10

(Qualified 6th, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P1)

Winner of his second sprint race in three rounds, Martin made it clear to Bagnaia that the reigning world champion was in for anything but a comfortable victory like in Mugello last weekend. And so it proved in the Grand Prix as Martin was brilliant throughout, but particularly in his defence. The two Ducati riders made contact on the penultimate lap as Bagnaia ran into the back of Martin, but it didn’t affect either rider.

Francesco Bagnaia - 9

(Qualified 1st, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P2)

While it was a double victory in Mugello last weekend, Bagnaia had to settle for two second place finishes in Germany. The sprint was a solid but unspectacular performance from the Italian, however, the Grand Prix was where Bagnaia was at his best. After finding the neccesary improvements needed in order to fight Martin, Bagnaia was a match for the Spaniard in every aspect, even though he failed to take the win.

Johann Zarco - 8

(Qualified 4th, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P5)

After somehow avoiding a penalty for pushing Brad Binder off circuit on the final lap of the Sprint, Zarco backed up his top five finish with a fantastic performance in the Grand Prix. The Frenchman inherited third after Brad Binder crashed out of P3, but Zarco was on course to challenge the KTM rider regardless.

Marco Bezzecchi - 7

(Qualified 5th, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - P7)

After a disappointing result in the sprint, Bezzecchi proved to be stronger over the 30-lap distance as he got the better of Jack Miller and teammate Luca Marini. It momentarily looked as though he could challenge Zarco for P3 shortly after the mid-race point, however, Zarco had pace in hand to hold off his fellow Ducati rider.

Luca Marini - 7

(Qualified 2nd, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - P4)

Despite being beaten by Bezzecchi in the Grand Prix, Marini was a step ahead of his fellow Italian in qualifying and the sprint which is why the same grade felt appropriate. With that said, Marini was an early challenger to Martin and Bagnaia before fading quite considerably.

Jack Miller - 7

(Qualified 3rd, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P3)

Quickly becoming the best starter in MotoGP, Miller led into turn one, as he did twice in Jerez and in Mugello, to begin the sprint race. But unlike Mugello, Miller did not fade away as he provided a stiff challenge to Martin and Bagnaia before finishing third. When it came to the Grand Prix, Miller made another electric start as he led into the first corner, but like Marini he lacked pace as the race went on and was well behind Binder at the time of his fall.

Alex Marquez - 6.5

(Qualified 8th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - P8)

In much need of finsihing races, Marquez did just that as he claimed points in both the sprint and the Grand Prix. Marquez had decent pace throughout the weekend although it wasn’t one of his strongest.

Enea Bastianini - 6.5

(Qualified 11th, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

Like at Mugello, Bastianini was again fighting with Fabio Quartararo during the early stages of the race before coming across the line in 8th. A good result for the factory Ducati rider who will be expected to show better form as he gets back to 100% fitness going forward.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 6

(Qualified 14th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P12)

Following a difficult start to the season, Di Giannantonio’s current run of improved form continued as he claimed another top ten finish. Mistake free and able to beat the likes of Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro shows that the Gresini rider is riding better than last season and the early part of 2023, although it’s true that both of those riders didn’t enjoy the smoothest of races.

Miguel Oliveira - 5

(Qualified 16th, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P16)

After a very strong Practice 2 until his crash late, Oliveira was unable to show the type of race pace that was expected from him, even though he did manage to gain some positions and finish tenth.

Augusto Fernandez - 4.5

(Qualified 15th, finished 11th)

(Sprint race result - P14)

Anything but a disappointing showing, however, with Pedro Acosta winning again in Moto2, KTM could be forced to move on from Fernandez in 2024, which is why better performances are likely to be needed.

Franco Morbidelli - 3.5

(Qualified 17th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P15)

Not for the first time this season, Morbidelli was able to finish ahead of Quartararo in a Grand Prix, although 12th and 13th shows exactly where Yamaha are in the pecking order.

Fabio Quartararo - 3.5

(Qualified 12th, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - P13)

Despite a good start as he made his way into the top ten, Quartararo struggled aboard his M1 as he slowly dropped back down the order in what was a very disappointing result. Quartararo chose to use the softer rear tyre in order to be competitive, however, it was evident fairly quickly that it was the incorrect call. Sachsenring last season remains Quartararo’s last win in MotoGP which is a shocking thing to say.

Takaaki Nakagami - 3

(Qualified 18th, finished 14th)

(Sprint race result - P17)

On lone duty for Honda after Marc Marquez withdrew for the German MotoGP, Nakagami provided very little in terms of a challenge for the riders ahead.

Raul Fernandez - 3

(Qualified 19th, finished 15th)

(Sprint race result - P18)

Last of the points scorers, Fernandez was extremely quiet throughout both races in what was another tough weekend, especially after his big crash on Friday.

Aleix Espargaro - 3

(Qualified 10th, finished 16th)

(Sprint race result - P9)

Last except for Jonas Folger, Espargaro endured a nightmare Grand Prix as his soft tyre gamble proved to be a big mistake. Espargaro was competitive early before running out of steam.

Maverick Vinales - 2.5

(Qualified 13th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

The only rider to double-DNF this weekend, Vinales made an individual mistake in the sprint as he crashed out at turn one, before issues with his bike led to smoke coming from the rear of his RS-GP22.

Brad Binder - 3

(Qualified 9th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P6)

After a solid result in the sprint, Binder looked on course to claim a podium or P4 at the very least before a huge off just after mid-race distance. It was an uncharacteristic mistake from Binder who is usually bulletproof when it comes to Sunday races.