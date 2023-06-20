Joan Mir to miss Dutch MotoGP with hand injury, replaced by Iker Lecuona

After missing the Italian MotoGP following a hand injury during a Practice crash, Mir will miss his third consecutive race after also missing out at Sachsenring last weekend.

Mir has endured a torrid first season with Honda as injuries have been the story of his season, as have crashes.

The 2020 world champion has already crashed more times this season than the entire 2022 season with Suzuki.

While Mir has often been off the pace when on circuit, the Spaniard is not the only Honda rider to have struggled as Marc Marquez and Alex Rins have also picked up injuries.

A broken leg at Mugello resulted in Rins missing the last two Grand Prix, while Marquez withdrew from the German MotoGP following a crash in warm-up which resulted in a fracture finger.

After replacing Marquez at Jerez, Honda WorldSBK rider Lecuona will step in for the injured Mir.

In terms of the LCR Honda garage, test rider Stefan Bradl will compete in his third round of the year as he replaces Rins alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

Although Mir and Rins are both out of the Dutch Grand Prix, Honda will have a full line-up of four riders including Marquez, who will be back in action following his disastrous weekend at Sachsenring.