FIRST LOOK: Alvaro Bautista in MotoGP action at Misano

Taking part in a two-day test as a reward for winning the 2022 WorldSBK title, Bautista has stepped back aboard GP machinery.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi and Bautista are currently spearheading Ducati’s performances in both championships, as Ducati have taken an even bigger leap forward in 2023.

Aside from the American GP which was won by Honda’s Alex Rins, Ducati riders have won the other six Grand Prix', while in WorldSBK Bautista has claimed 14 wins from 15 races.

Bautista is set to finish day-one later this afternoon in what is a reduced day of testing, before completing a full day of action on Wednesday.

While Bautista has admitted that the test is purely that and nothing more, Ducati have not ruled out the possibility of a wildcard for the series leader in WorldSBK.

It’s something that could become even more realistic should he wrap up the title before the final few rounds.