Bautista last rode a MotoGP bike in 2018 before moving to WorldSBK for the 2019 season where he fought Jonathan Rea for the title.

After coming up short, Bautista then secured a move to Honda before returning to Ducati where success has at times seemed automatic.

A prize for winning their first Superbike title since 2011, Bautista’s achievement last season resulted in a two-day test aboard a factory MotoGP bike, alongside current Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

And after the first day of action, Bautista was very upbeat: "I’m so happy to ride this bike again. It was very impressive the difference between the Superbike and MotoGP.

"Basically in all the areas. From the acceleration to the braking, from the power to the electronics, the gearbox, so it’s incredible the difference.

"But I’m happy because the feeling from the first lap was really good and I understood the bike very well.

"The adaptation to this bike is going very well, maybe better than I expected. The last time [on a MotoGP bike] was 2018 and now the bikes are very different.

"I didn’t have a fresh memory from that time and the bike now is completely different. Especially on the aerodynamics side.

"After many years in WorldSBK it felt even more different because the bike is more stiff, tyre are stiffer and everything is different.

"Sincerely, I expected worse in terms of adaptation, but from the first laps I felt good on the bike. I can say that it’s going very positively."

Bautista, who is expected to complete a couple more runs today before a full day of testing on Wednesday, will not be taking part in any time attacks runs over the course of the test.

Focusing strictly on the aerodynamics and improving his seating position, Bautista says new items regarding the fuel tank could also be tested.

"Today, Michele Pirro has to test something for Ducati and if we have some time at the end of the day I will make a couple more runs.

"On the aerodynamic side I think we can improve my position on the bike. For now, for my size, the bike is a bit big on the seat and fuel tank.

"We have some items that, if we have time, we will try at the end of the day. We will focus on the aerodynamic position on the bike. That’s all.

"Our target is not to do a lap time. Our target is just to have fun and to understand these new MotoGP bikes.

"There are no time attacks and there is no point to take any risks. This is a prize for the championship of last season. For me, the target is Donington which is our main target."