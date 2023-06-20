Marquez suffered five crashes throughout the weekend before pulling out of his beloved German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

An 11-time winner at the German circuit and unbeaten in all of his appearances prior to finishing the sprint in 11th, Marquez was pushing the limits of his Honda in hope of making it 12 victories, however, it was evident that trying to do so was putting him at risk of crashing and a potential injury, which eventually happened.

A fractured finger was the result of his fifth crash, and although he was declared fit for the Grand Prix, Marquez later pulled out.

During the sprint, Marquez was battling Bastianini who could clearly see that all was not right with the Spaniard.

Bastianini told GPOne.com: "It was strange, but he definitely wasn’t at his best. His bike has problems. He wasn’t in great shape, in general. He wasn’t riding clean."

While Bastianini enjoyed a good on-track battle with the eight-time world champion, Bezzecchi was less than impressed with Marquez after an incident in qualifying.

During FP3 Marquez hit the rear of Bezzecchi’s Ducati, after the Italian rolled off to look over his shoulder.

Unlike his mistake in FP2 which saw him wipe out Johann Zarco, Marquez was not at fault this time around, however, Bezzecci was not happy with the Repsol Honda star.

As a result of the incident Bezzecchi received a conduct warning from race direction.

"I did it because I saw Marquez do it,” added Bezzecchi. “They never do s**t to him but they’ll definitely penalise me.

"Today, Marc hit me and they gave me a warning as well. Right now, race management hasn’t said anything to me.

"I repeat, Marc always does whatever the hell he wants and they never tell him anything."