After looking like a podium contender at the MotoGP season-opener in Portimao, Oliveira’s 2023 campaign has been majorly impacted by injury.

Despite suffering a heavy fall on his right shoulder at Sachsenring, Oliveira put in a brave effort in order to secure his first top ten finish since round three of the season at COTA, while also finishing as the top Aprilia rider.

"It was a good boost for me and the team to finish inside the top 10 in Germany last week, also being the first Aprilia," said Oliveira.

"I want to use these few days to rest and recover. But then, bring on Assen, I think we are ready for the challenge and to improve a little step there again.

"Assen is usually one of the most difficult tracks for the body, but we’ll be ready for it."

On the other side of the garage, Raul Fernandez secured his third points finish of the year at Sachsenring, however, the young Spaniard is still without a result better than P14.

Although his second season in MotoGP is going slightly better than that of his rookie campaign with KTM, Fernandez is still struggling to unlock all the potential from his RS-GP22 machine.

Like Oliveira, Fernandez also suffered a big crash at the German circuit before going on to finish 15th in the Grand Prix.

Speaking ahead of Assen, Fernandez said: "I am really motivated to go to Assen. I think in both of the last races we did a good job.

"In Mugello we saw the potential we had to go fast and in Sachsenring we had a very consistent pace. I’m very happy about that and look forward to go to Assen.

"It seems our bike will work well there, so I’m very enthusiastic. We’ll just have to wait and see how the weather will be, because it’s always quite tricky there.

"But I’m ready for everything and I believe strongly in our bike, that should be working very well. And I think we can do a good job there and as well after the summer break."