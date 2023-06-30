Alex Rins reveal new image of post-surgery leg amid comeback from injury

The LCR Honda rider has been documenting his recovery from a broken leg on social media.

Rins sustained the horrible injury at the Italian MotoGP.

Learning time today! Working with #Indiba to learn how to recover faster with their techniques We’ll be back soon!



Estudiando hoy ! A tope con #IndibaActiv trabajando para aprender cómo recuperarnos de la lesión antes Volveremos pronto!#42ins #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/9hLeomG5On — Alex Rins (@Rins42) June 29, 2023

Después de 16 días y 2 operaciones nos vamos a casa!Estas imágenes explican la magnitud de la caída y el increíble trabajo de los doctores. Ha sido duro pero volveremos más fuertes física y mentalmente Gracias a todos por vuestros mensajes y por haber cuidado de mi estos días! pic.twitter.com/njBGwvOzu4 — Alex Rins (@Rins42) June 27, 2023

He required two surgeries to fix it but has now offered an update of his leg with the heavy bandages removed.

Rins was joined on the sidelines at the recent Dutch MotoGP by fellow Honda riders Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, who were nursing separate injuries, meaning Takaaki Nakagami was the only rider from their manufacturer to compete at Assen.

But Rins is hoping to resume his season at the British MotoGP on August, the next race after a five-week summer break.

His rollercoaster first year at Honda saw him win the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas, the first rider aside from Marquez to win a MotoGP race for the Japanese manufacturer since 2018.

But he also experienced a serious low at Mugello when his leg was broken.