Alex Rins reveal new image of post-surgery leg amid comeback from injury

30 Jun 2023
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April

Alex Rins has removed the bandaging to his injured leg, the latest step in his bid to recover for Silverstone.

The LCR Honda rider has been documenting his recovery from a broken leg on social media.

Rins sustained the horrible injury at the Italian MotoGP.

He required two surgeries to fix it but has now offered an update of his leg with the heavy bandages removed.

Rins was joined on the sidelines at the recent Dutch MotoGP by fellow Honda riders Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, who were nursing separate injuries, meaning Takaaki Nakagami was the only rider from their manufacturer to compete at Assen.

But Rins is hoping to resume his season at the British MotoGP on August, the next race after a five-week summer break.

His rollercoaster first year at Honda saw him win the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas, the first rider aside from Marquez to win a MotoGP race for the Japanese manufacturer since 2018.

But he also experienced a serious low at Mugello when his leg was broken.