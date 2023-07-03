Joan Mir announces blissful personal news amid Honda struggle

The 2020 MotoGP champion and his partner Alejandra have announced that they are expecting a baby.

“About to become Joanet's mommy and daddy,” they confirmed on social media.

Big congratulations to Joan Mir & his wife Alejandra as they are expecting their first child



likemintphoto (Instagram) #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/SX6hXHe1sU — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 3, 2023

The announcement comes during MotoGP’s summer break in a 2023 season that Mir would probably rather forget.

He has completed just one grand prix this year, and has missed the past three rounds due to a hand injury.

His arrival alongside Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda, after leaving Suzuki at the end of last year, represented a high-profile duo of ex-champions.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

But perhaps only Marquez has endured a more miserable season so far than Mir.

Finally, though, there is optimism.

Mir is expected to be fit for MotoGP’s return on August 6 at Silverstone.