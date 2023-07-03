Joan Mir announces blissful personal news amid Honda struggle

3 Jul 2023
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP sprint race, 29 April

Finally, Joan Mir has something to smile about.

The 2020 MotoGP champion and his partner Alejandra have announced that they are expecting a baby.

“About to become Joanet's mommy and daddy,” they confirmed on social media.

The announcement comes during MotoGP’s summer break in a 2023 season that Mir would probably rather forget.

He has completed just one grand prix this year, and has missed the past three rounds due to a hand injury.

His arrival alongside Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda, after leaving Suzuki at the end of last year, represented a high-profile duo of ex-champions.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

But perhaps only Marquez has endured a more miserable season so far than Mir.

Finally, though, there is optimism.

Mir is expected to be fit for MotoGP’s return on August 6 at Silverstone.