Joan Mir announces blissful personal news amid Honda struggle
Finally, Joan Mir has something to smile about.
The 2020 MotoGP champion and his partner Alejandra have announced that they are expecting a baby.
“About to become Joanet's mommy and daddy,” they confirmed on social media.
Big congratulations to Joan Mir & his wife Alejandra as they are expecting their first child— Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 3, 2023
The announcement comes during MotoGP’s summer break in a 2023 season that Mir would probably rather forget.
He has completed just one grand prix this year, and has missed the past three rounds due to a hand injury.
His arrival alongside Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda, after leaving Suzuki at the end of last year, represented a high-profile duo of ex-champions.
But perhaps only Marquez has endured a more miserable season so far than Mir.
Finally, though, there is optimism.
Mir is expected to be fit for MotoGP’s return on August 6 at Silverstone.