Arbolino currently leads the Moto2 standings by eight points ahead of Pedro Acosta, who is also expected to join MotoGP next season.

Ducati have already admitted that the Italian is someone of interest, as Paolo Ciabatti said Arbolino was an option to join Gresini during the French Grand Prix weekend earlier this year.

However, Arbolino’s future is expected to rely on what Ducati does with Bezzecchi, and Franco Morbidelli, should he leave Yamaha.

Pernat recently made claims suggesting Alex Rins is set to break his contract with Honda to join the factory Yamaha team next season, which could therefore open the possibility to Ducati wanting Morbidelli, as it could LCR Honda who would be in need of a rider alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

But if Bezzecchi is moved to Pramac then it could make it more difficult to secure a ride for Arbolino, according to Pernat.

"The Morbidelli issue has many solutions, but it depends on what Ducati decides," Pernat told GPOne.com. "If they decide to move Bezzecchi to Pramac - but I don’t think that will happen - then Bezzecchi’s spot is Morbidelli’s.

"If they don’t change, there's a place with Gresini or LCR Honda, since Rins is leaving. I know that Lucio Cecchinello has already spoken with Morbidelli and he needs an experienced rider.

Related Articles

"I hope that Ducati leaves things as they are. If so, there’s a good chance that Arbolino could go to Gresini. If Ducati changes, then everything is more difficult."

Regardless of other moves, Ducati are expected to have a seat available at Gresini as Fabio Di Giannantonio looks set to leave.

But what happens to Bezzecchi, Morbidelli and Rins could have a big impact on where Arbolino goes, that’s if he finds a seat in the premier class.