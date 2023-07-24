Iker Lecuona set for Suzuka 8 hours race or British MotoGP at Silverstone?

Lecuona won the event last season alongside Takumi Takahashi and Tetsuta Nagashima, while the Spaniard was set to try and defend last season’s win with current WorldSBK teammate Xavi Vierge joining him and Takahashi.

But the former MotoGP rider could now be set for a third Grand Prix appearance of the 2023 campaign due to Rins’ broken leg.

Lecuona has been touted as a possible option for Honda as a regular MotoGP rider going forward, especially after rumours indicating both Rins and Joan Mir were in discussions with other manufacturers.

If Rins moves to Yamaha then an opening at LCR Honda would be available and Lecuona is seen as one of the favourites to move into the seat, should such a move materialise.

But before that will come Honda’s call on what to do at Silverstone, as Rins is unlikely to be available for next month’s British round.

Replacing Rins in MotoGP is a tougher prospect than finding a fill-in for the endurance race, and with Nagashima, who was set to miss out due to injury, approaching full fitness after having helped Honda top a Suzuka 8 hour test earlier this month, Lecuona could see his spot got the way of the Japanese rider.

Honda have not confirmed their plans for Silverstone and whether Lecuona will replace Rins, but that appears to be the most likely decision at this stage.

Lecuona has already substituted for Repsol Honda riders Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, this season.