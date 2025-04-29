Aston Martin tipped to be the “team of the future” in F1

Aston Martin could become the “team of the future” in Formula 1 following significant investment in its infrastructure, personnel and partnerships by owner Lawrence Stroll, according to former AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost.

Aston Martin has made rapid in-roads under Stroll, building a brand new factory at Silverstone including a state-of-the-art simulator that became operational in March.

The British manufacturer has also hired several key staff to bolster its technical team, with Andy Cowell joining as team principal after leading Mercedes’ F1 engine programme and renowned design guru Adrian Newey becoming its technical director.

Honda will also supply works-specification power units to Aston Martin from 2026, further boosting its prospects for the new regulation cycle.

And amid talks that Aston could even lure Max Verstappen from Red Bull, veteran F1 team principal Tost believes the squad now has all the ingredients to succeed in F1.

“I believe Aston will be the team of the future,” Tost told Sport1.

“They've signed some very good people, including Adrian Newey and Andy Cowell. Newey, in my opinion, is the best technician in the paddock and has immense experience.

“And now they also have Andy Cowell. I know him from my time at BMW. Back then, Cowell built the legendary ten-cylinder engine, which was by far the best engine. Then he went to Mercedes and did a fantastic job there too.

“In summary, you could say: Aston Martin has the best man in the car sector and the best man in the powertrain sector.

“Of course, Honda, not Cowell, is responsible for the new engine, which will be launched in 2026 – but I can well imagine that there will be close communication between Honda and Cowell.

“Honda is not only extremely motivated, but also very open. In addition, Aston Martin has a very modern factory with the appropriate facilities. That's why, for me, they represent the future.”

Red Bull’s declining form in F1 has led to doubts about Verstappen seeing out his contract with the Milton Keynes team until the end of the 2028 season.

Red Bull has repeatedly mentioned an exit clause in Verstappen’s contract that would allow him to leave the team should its performance not meet the pre-agreed standards.

Tost believes the ball is in Verstappen’s court, as several teams would be keen on having the Dutchman on board if he decides to jump ship.

He identified Mercedes and Aston Martin as the most likely options for Verstappen should he leave Red Bull, with Aston the favourite to secure his services.

“One thing is certain: Max is in a position where he can choose a team,” said Tost.

“I think everyone would like to sign him because he is simply three-tenths per lap faster than everyone else – that is a huge advantage.

“At the moment he is still a Red Bull driver; he has a long-term contract there. Now it depends on whether he sticks to that contract. If he does move, there are various teams for him. Mercedes is the top priority, but Aston Martin could also be of interest to him.

“Mercedes is performing excellently. Of course, Mercedes has to consider whether to sign Max, because George Russell is performing so well at the moment.

“Ultimately, that will be up to Toto Wolff to decide. Personally, I think Aston Martin is the favourite.”