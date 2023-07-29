The LCR Honda rider’s contract expires at the end of this season, another dreadful campaign for the Japanese manufacturer.

It means that Nakagami is on the brink of losing his MotoGP seat but he remains adamant that he can help Honda out of their current slump.

Honda & Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP? Video of Honda &amp; Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP?

“I hope,” he told Motosan when asked about if he will stay.

“It's my priority. First of all I want to show my potential with the Honda.

“Secondly I want to help. Right now we are in a difficult time.

“I want to help because I have a lot of experience. If they help me I can help them.

“Once we receive the good components, I think Honda has potential."

Nakagami’s teammate Alex Rins is reportedly on the brink of a 2024 move to Yamaha, while Repsol Honda pair Marc Marquez and Joan Mir are also the source of speculation.

Nakagami is in his sixth season in the premier class and has seen the championship, and the machinery, change.

“They have evolved a lot and times are getting faster and faster,” he said about the bikes.

“You can see it in the top speeds. The other day a rider from another brand reached 366 km/h... It's crazy...

“The bikes have more load, more wings, more help.

“I remember when I got on a MotoGP for the first time, it was in 2018, at that time there were no wings, no aids, nothing!

“It was more difficult because you had to be very aware of the front end during acceleration.

“Comparing powers, now we can go with much more due to the increase in grip and downforce.

“It goes faster and faster, but due to the sensations that the rider felt before, I prefer the above, with the old school.

“Because in the end, the amount of effort the rider put in paid off. Now it's different."