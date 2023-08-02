Marquez missed the Sunday races at both Sachsenring and Assen due to injuries, while Mir has been absent since a hand injury at the previous Mugello round.

Their latest injuries, combined with Honda’s technical difficulties, mean they face the remaining 12 rounds just 19th (Marquez) and 26th (Mir) in the riders’ standings.

The summer break allowed time for their bones to heal and, in the words of eight-time champion Marquez, ‘reset’ after a torrid opening eight rounds.

“We have enjoyed an important summer break, a chance to reset and recover after a demanding start to the year. From the physical and mental side, I come back to the track refreshed and ready to work,” Marquez said.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone in the Repsol Honda Team again and understanding the work that has been done over the break.

“Silverstone is a circuit where I have had a lot of good battles in the past. The most important is to get back on the bike, get back to working and try to improve on how the first half of the year has been.”

If Marquez wins on Sunday, it will be 651 days since his last GP win at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP. Official stats highlight that there were 581 days between Valencia 2019, his last win prior to his arm injury sustained in Jerez in 2020, and his next win at the 2021 German GP.

While Marquez won the 2014 British MotoGP, Mir’s best finish at the track is a ninth for Suzuki in 2021.

“Our break was a bit longer than everyone else’s, but I am now fully recovered from the injury I suffered in Mugello. I’ve been back training and riding different kinds of bikes like normal for a few weeks now so I am feeling good physically,” Mir said.

“The goal for the weekend is to make the most of every session and get back into the mindset of MotoGP and racing after so many weeks away. It will be great to see everyone again and get back on the Honda RC213V.”

A revised practice format means only the Friday afternoon session will now decide the top ten riders with direct access to Saturday’s Qualifying 2.