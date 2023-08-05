With conditions remaining very wet for the start of Q1, the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo were presented with a glaring opportunity to challenge for the top two positions.

One of the favourites to go through based on his performance in Practice three was Fabio Di Giannantonio, however, the Italian crashed at turn one after immediately setting the quickest time.

Enea Bastianini then slotted into second place while Marquez put his Repsol Honda third, albeit seven tenths down on Di Giannantonio’s time.

Quartararo, who was down in eighth place, suffered a huge moment at turn 16 before needing to hop off his M1 to push it in reverse.

Quartararo was then aided by marshals in a bid to get his machine restarted, while teammate Franco Morbidelli went quickest.

As lap times started to improve, Morbidelli consolidated his lead at the top as Augusto Fernandez replaced Marquez inside the top two.

After seeing Bastianini overhaul him twice during the closing stages, Fernandez produced a great final lap in order to advance to Q2 alongside Morbidelli.

After overtaking Aleix Espargaro on his first flying lap, Bezzecchi came across the line to set the benchmark time which was quickly beaten by teammate Luca Marini.

Jack Miller then put his factory KTM atop the leaderboard ahead of Fernandez who continued his strong showing from Q1.

Francesco Bagnaia was the next rider to try and challenge Miller’s time as he went second, however, the world champion’s charge ended there as he crashed on his following lap.

Alex Marquez then made it back-to-back crashes for Ducati riders after falling at turn one.

While it was disaster for Bagnaia and Marquez, one of the pre-race favourites in Marco Bezzecchi continued to shine as he went quickest with three minutes remaining.

Bezzecchi’s teammate Luca Marini was not enjoying the same luck as he crashed at turn one.

As a very angry Bagnaia made his way back to pit lane, Bezzecchi also went down in a big way but was unhurt from his fall.

Despite the crash, Bezzecchi remained quickest and secured his second pole in succession.