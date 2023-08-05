A Pramac Ducati rider since 2020, the Frenchman’s place looks to be under serious threat from Marco Bezzecchi.

The young Italian, currently second in the world championship, is seeking an upgrade to factory-spec Ducati machinery for next season.

If that can’t happen at VR46, Bezzecchi would need to move to Pramac, at Zarco’s expense.

While Pramac is Zarco’s only Ducati option, and he won’t consider a switch to WorldSBK at this stage of his career, Honda has moved into the frame as a potential alternative via the newly available LCR seat of Alex Rins.

“I’m fourth in the championship so why should I think about Superbike now?” Zarco said, when asked if it was an option for him. “Also we’re used to saying 'if you make results you can have your seat in MotoGP for next year'.

"I’m doing it and I still don’t have the seat for next year.

“So that makes the feeling a bit strange. But for sure, what I’m doing now, I won’t go to Superbike. Not because I don’t like Superbike, but I’m still performing in MotoGP.

"Even if people say I’m not winning. But how many guys are every year in the top 5 in the championship? Even if I’m not always finishing inside the top 5, I’m a strong soldier and I will remain it.”

Zarco previously competed in three races for LCR Honda at the end of 2019 following his split from KTM and confirmed HRC is ‘interested’.

“It’s good to have the interest of Honda,” said Zarco, who has 15 MotoGP podiums, more than any other rider without a race win. “Clearly it’s nice to have this kind of brand interested, even if they’re struggling. We have to think about this.

“But my target is Ducati with this winning bike and winning team, too. We’re leading the teams’ championship with Pramac. Jorge and I are good together so why not [continue]?

“If you think about victory, to fight in the top positions, clearly the place to be is at Ducati because it’s the best bike.”

If not, LCR “is not a crazy idea because it’s still Honda. It’s not a name like Kawasaki if they wanted to come back to MotoGP [and start from nothing].

“But at the moment my results are good enough to think about [staying at] Ducati and Pramac on a factory bike.”

Zarco finished fourth in the damp Sprint race, but will need to start from ninth again in the Sunday grand prix.