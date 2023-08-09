Honda admit: “Johann Zarco approached us - we were surprised”
Honda insist that the first move came from Johann Zarco, for their potential link-up next season.
And the Japanese manufacturer even confessed to being surprised that Zarco was interested in swapping a Ducati for a Honda.
Pramac Racing’s Zarco could find himself as the odd-man-out if Marco Bezzecchi takes his seat for the 2024 MotoGP season, but he could inherit the vacancy at LCR Honda left behind by Alex Rins.
LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello said: "I'm going to tell you the truth, we have nothing to hide.
“We were approached by various agents, including the one of Zarco.
“We were a little bit surprised, because Zarco has a very competitive bike currently.
“He will also offer us the possibility of working together with a project of several years and it’s an option on the table.”
Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig added: "I don’t know, right now I can’t answer you.
“But I can give you my personal opinion, Johann is a fast rider with a lot of experience.
“He rode with many teams. He is always a welcome rider. But I can’t give you a real statement at this moment because we don’t even talk."
Zarco said during the British MotoGP: "It’s good to have the interest of Honda. Clearly it’s nice to have this kind of brand interested, even if they’re struggling. We have to think about this.”
LCR have a seat to fill next season because Rins is quitting, after just one year, to join Yamaha next year.
The two LCR bikes - Takaaki Nakagami’s and Iker Lecuona’s - were the last two to finish the British MotoGP at the weekend, underlining the challenge that may await Zarco if he arrives next year.