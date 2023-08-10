At 33, the Pramac Racing rider is the second-oldest on the current grid, a year younger than Aleix Espargaro.

He is at the mercy of Marco Bezzecchi who must choose between staying at Mooney VR46 on year-old machinery or moving to Pramac on a 2024 Desmosedici next year.

“Johann is also a very good and fast rider,” Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Speedweek.

“You saw that again in the sprint at Silverstone. He was then again fourth in the world championship. Now he's fifth again.

“But please – this is a very remarkable performance.

“Johann is one of the best MotoGP riders out there. Just a little spark is missing, then he can win.”

Zarco is haunted by the unkind fact that he has never won a MotoGP race in six-and-a-half years, with four manufacturers.

“The problem is: we have Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, plus Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi, who have all conquered victories - 2022 or 2023,” Ciabatti said.

“And when signing a driver, you have to set certain priorities. Age is one of them.”

Age is also the reason that Ducati routinely claim they are not in the mix to recruit Marc Marquez, who is currently 30.

LCR Honda have claimed that Zarco, who perhaps knows his MotoGP seat for 2024 is at stake, has approached them over the vacancy that Alex Rins will leave behind.

Zarco spoke glowingly about Honda at Silverstone, and the potential of joining them next year.

But, if Bezzecchi opts to remain at Mooney VR46 rather than go to Pramac, Zarco is expected to retain his current place.