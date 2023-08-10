The Tech3 GASGAS rider made a welcome return at Silverstone, the first time he had been back on a MotoGP bike since an awful crash on the first Friday of the season which resulted in serious injuries.

During his recovery, KTM revealed their intention to accept Moto2 star Pedro Acosta’s demand for a 2024 MotoGP seat.

Where Acosta fits in is still under consideration but KTM’s factory pair - Jack Miller and Brad Binder - are contracted while Espargaro’s impressive teammate Augusto Fernandez has been rewarded with an extended deal.

Espargaro also has a 2024 contract but, when asked if he was surprised to hear he might have to battle for his own seat, he replied: “No. This is clear.

“We’re all here, we need to perform. I’ve been in MotoGP for 10 years - I have a clear idea, if I want to stay then I have to perform.

“It’s the only way. Especially in my situation, after a huge injury, the doubts are there.

“But the doubts are there for everyone. I want to come back in my normal state.

“If not, I will move [aside]. I feel like I’m a part of the family. I won’t hesitate to move aside if the results are not great because I want to see the factory shining.”

KTM even explained their plan to buy an existing satellite team, enquiring about LCR, but to no avail.

If they are restricted to four, and having promised Acosta a seat, then they have five contracted riders vying for four spots.

Espargaro, the oldest of KTM’s five riders at 32, said about returning from his injuries: “It is a mix of emotion. You spend more time here than at home, this is a part of my family. I was really missing the adrenaline. It has been my routine since I was 15. I have been away for such a long time.

“It was a scary crash. It makes you think about a lot of things. You sign a contract when you come racing that these things can happen.

“You see these things happen far away, and you think it’s not going to happen to you. But definitely it can. When it happens, it is hard.

“But it’s part of this sport, the athletes sometimes have these moments, their careers change in these moments. I will try to overcome it.”

Espargaro was able to complete both the Saturday sprint and the Sunday grand prix, where he finished only one place behind teammate Fernandez.