Haruki Noguchi, the Suzuka 8 Hours podium finisher, dies aged 22 after a crash

Noguchi, 22, had a serious accident in Race 2 ASB1000 (Asia Superbike 1000) in the first ARRC (Asian Road Racing Championship) event at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Lombok, Sunday (13/8).

Noguchi immediately received medical treatment at the Circuit Medical Center before being transferred to a local hospital and undergoing intensive care at the West Nusa Tenggara General Hospital. However, his life could not be saved. He was declared dead from his injuries on Wednesday (16/8) afternoon.

"The 17th of August 2023, out of respect for Haruki Noguchi's family and team who have asked for some private time to mourn their loss," wrote FIM Asia in its official statement.

"It is with great sadness that we report the death of Haruki Noguchi after three days of intensive care at the West Nusa Tenggara General Hospital.

"In Round 4 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Championship which was held at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Haruki suffered a critical injury following an incident at Turn 10, Lap 4 of the 1000cc Asia Superbike racing category."

"The 22-year-old racer immediately received medical attention at the circuit's Medical Center before being transferred to a local hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Haruki sadly died of his injuries on August 16, 2023 at 17:40.

"The President of FIM Asia and its Board of Directors, Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR) and the FIM Asia Road Racing family extend their sincerest condolences to Haruki Noguchi's family, friends and loved ones."

He died just 10 days after finishing third at the Suzuka 8 Hours.