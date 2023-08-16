Overtaking is still possible of course, most recently highlighted by Aleix Espargaro’s last-lap pass on Francesco Bagnaia for victory at Silverstone.

But races such as Assen 2018, which saw 175 overtakes and six different leaders over 26 laps seem like a distant memory.

“It's more difficult than previous years to overtake,” Mir told Crash.net. “And every time it’s getting harder. This is the thing.”

Acceleration-boosting ride-height devices and aerodynamics, clever electronics and the ‘keep your distance’ effect of rising tyre pressures when closely following another bike are thought to be among the key factors.

“Before it was easier to create a pass because on the exit of the corner you could make a difference with your riding style, when picking up the bike,” continued the 2020 world champion.

“But now it looks like whatever you do, if you have a good bike, you will accelerate well. And acceleration is now basically very good for everyone.

“You don’t have to play so much with the throttle. You make ‘like this’ [wide open] with the throttle and you go forward. And everybody does the same thing. So that's why by the end of the straight you cannot get close enough.”

The lack of rider mistakes or bike movement when applying the power often leaves a late lunge on the brakes as the only viable overtaking option.

“Exactly and then also the tyre consumption every time with the electronics is less and less. Now we make almost all the race at 100%. This also for the show is not the best thing,” added the Repsol Honda rider.

“Because before I remember, the good thing was if you pushed a bit too much at the beginning, you then had to control the tyre [wear] at the end of the race. For the spectators, this was a fun thing. And now, no, it’s full gas all the way.”