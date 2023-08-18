Pol Espargaro penalised for Marc Marquez incident in Austrian MotoGP practice

“You were observed to be riding slow online disturbing another rider at Turn 4,” was the Stewards ruling.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, disrupting the session, and is considered irresponsible riding.”

The incident took place in the final 10 minutes of the only Friday practice session which provided entry into Q2.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

Espargaro was penalised for “directly affecting progression into Q2” for Marquez.

This weekend is Tech3 GASGAS rider Espargaro’s second since his comeback from serious injuries sustained in the opening round at Portimao.

Last season he was Repsol Honda teammates with Marquez, who is hoping to end his streak of failing to complete a grand prix this Sunday.

Espargaro’s three-place grid penalty is for Sunday’s grand prix, not Saturday’s sprint.