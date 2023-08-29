The MotoGP rider who shares Valentino Rossi’s special skill

Matteo Flamigni was Rossi’s data engineer for nearly two decades but now works in The Doctor’s Mooney VR46 team as the crew chief for Marco Bezzecchi.

And in Bezzecchi, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, Flamigni has noticed something eerily similar to Rossi.

“Marco is effective in fast sectors, the same characteristic as Rossi,” Flamigni told Motosprint.

“However, the common denominator between the two, but also valid for the members of the Academy, remains the ability to read and interpret data.

“Bezzecchi lingers with me for a long time, paying attention to the graphs, shared by Ducati.

“A comparison with the other Desmosedicis is possible, and Marco is always methodical and meticulous, as was Vale.”

Rossi’s status as MotoGP’s biggest superstar and his seven premier class championship ensure his immortality as a sporting legend.

Alongside now, and stick in the thick of the MotoGP title fight, Flamigni has witnessed the championship change over time.

“Enormously,” he said.

“Today we have an influential aerodynamics section, which affects anti-wheelie strategies.

“The traction control intervenes differently, the gear ratio requires special settings.

“A lot has changed, but I noticed one pleasant thing…”

What’s that, Flamigni was asked?

“The rider still makes the difference,” he replied.

“Bezzecchi's two victories in Argentina and France bear witness to this.

“He has behind him no less than seven Ducatis, MotoGP bikes of the same brand.

“In the end one always wins, Marco did it.”