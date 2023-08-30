The Pramac Racing rider will arrive at the Catalunya MotoGP this weekend as the closest challenger to factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who leads the MotoGP standings.

He was heavily linked with a switch to Yamaha at the start of this year due to his desire to become a factory rider, but while his short-term decision is to stay with Pramac, there is still a question mark.

CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint & Zarco joins Honda! Video of CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint &amp; Zarco joins Honda!

“For sure, it’s my dream to go into the factory team,” Martin said.

“I don’t know when it will be.

“Ducati are the only ones who can make a decision, can change something.

“My target in 2025 is to go a factory team. I think I deserve it.

“I have the potential to win also on another bike.

“My first [option] is Ducati. But if they don’t really appreciate my work or my talent…”

Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will continue as the factory Ducati duo in 2024 but, a year later, many high-profile contracts on the current MotoGP are due to expire.

This includes the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

For now, Martin is benefitting from a latest-spec Desmosedici, the same machinery that Bagnaia is riding to glory.

And Martin has implored Ducati not to deliver team orders which could interrupt their title battle.

“[Last year] they were telling me I had to be really careful with him, try to overtake him cleanly,” he said.

“I was thinking about this when I was on the track with him.

“But now, I am also a contender.

“I hope they tell the other riders to be careful with me!

“We have to race on the track and they have to give us the same material.

“I hope they will let us fight until the end.”