The Pramac Racing rider delighted the cameras who caught him pulling off the sensational move, at the corner of the Barcelona circuit where Jorge Lorenzo and Fabio Quartararo had done similarly.

Asked if his technique was just to show-off, Martin smiled: “If I do the corner perfectly on the inside-line, I just touch.

“But, for sure, I tried a bit! Because we all know that Corner 5 is quite funny so I tried a bit more!”

Pictures of Lorenzo and Quartararo doing the same on Corner 5 in previous years at the Catalunya MotoGP are below.

Martin was only 10th-fastest on Friday, an ominous sign as he tries to chase down championship-leader Francesco Bagnaia, who was third-quickest.

“We tried many different tyres, I tried all of them, on either the front or rear,” he explained.

“I expected better. In terms of pace I feel comfortable but in terms of time attack I struggled to use the rear grip. I had to manage the tyre a lot. It was complicated to put everything together.

“We were on the limit, one second from Aleix. Something was not working well, we need to find out this evening to improve tomorrow.”

Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025? Video of Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025?

Martin suggested that tweaks to his Pramac were not benefitting him: “At this point I feel like it’s something on the set-up. I don’t understand because I pushed harder than before.

“As soon as I try the grip to accelerate, I don’t have grip. We lost in terms of time attack. But in the race, I am super strong.

“Maybe we need two set-ups, I don’t know. We need to improve this weak point.

“If I want to finish the [time attack] with a good tyre, I have to manage it on Corner 3 and 4. If I use, and overheat on those laps, on the first lap of the tyre. I feel that something isn’t working well, I don’t know if it’s my bike or my style.”