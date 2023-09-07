Francesco Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino MotoGP after horror accident

Bagnaia passed a medical check on Thursday upon arrival at Misano.

He fortunately escaped without serious injuries despite the horrible-looking incident at last weekend's Catalunya MotoGP.

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð Video of A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð

The factory Ducati rider highsided before being struck in the legs by Brad Binder's KTM.

Despite the scary collision, he was able to reassure fans with a thumbs up gesture as he was stretchered to the Barcelona medical facility.

He went to hospital but, later on Sunday, emerged on crutches without significant injuries and was able to fly home to Italy.

Whether his performance this weekend at Misano, a home track for Bagnaia and Ducati, is impacted by any lingering pain remains to be seen.

His teammate Enea Bastianini is absent from Misano plus the next two rounds after wrist and ankle surgery, sustained by a separate crash in Barcelona just moments before Bagnaia's.