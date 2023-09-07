After returning from his near career-ending injuries at Silverstone, Espargaro is set for his fourth consecutive MotoGP round at Misano this weekend.

With the final in-season test to follow straight after Sunday’s race, Espargaro will have the chance to test some of KTM’s new items for 2024.

But before that, Espargaro is set to copy Binder’s direction again during the race weekend after admitting he needs to follow what the South African is doing due to his success.

"The problem at the moment is that, I’m going to be honest, I’m copying what Brad is using and doing in length and in set-up," said Espargaro.

"Also in aerodynamics. I trust him 100% because he is the fastest and I know that at the moment he is the top guy and I want to perform as he is.

"When I am performing like him when I have more freedom to test like on Monday, then I’m maybe going to choose my way, my style.

"But at the moment I’m fully behind him to see how I’m performing. On Monday I will try to test some different things, some different wings - the list is pretty long."

KTM are battling against Aprilia to finish second in the manufacturers standings, as just 13 points separate the two brands.

Binder’s performances have been a big reason for why KTM holds the upper hand, but so has the work from test rider Dani Pedrosa, who will be in action again this weekend after competing at Jerez earlier this season.

Set to test parts during his wildcard appearance, Pedrosa could provide an idea of what the full-time riders use on Monday, which Espargaro said will be ‘very interesting’.

Espargaro added: "Dani is going to race here - I don’t know what he is trying and how his bike is - but it’s a great opportunity to see the present and the future of the factory because Dani is testing things we are not. It’s going to be very interesting."