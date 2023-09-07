Official: Luca Marini stays at VR46 for 2024 - but Ducati still have free seats

His confirmation is another key piece of the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up which raises questions about the rest.

Marini's retention by VR46 - the team that belongs to his brother Valentino Rossi - was expected but, until the San Marino MotoGP, was not finalised.

It removes Marini from the conversation about the vacant Pramac Racing seat, which Johann Zarco will leave behind to join LCR Honda.

Franco Morbidelli is the outstanding and likeliest candidate for Pramac. He has lost his seat at Yamaha.

Fabio di Giannantonio is also expected to lose his Gresini ride, freeing up a second Ducati for 2024.

Marini, though, will remain alongside Marco Bezzecchi, who rejected Pramac to stick with VR46, in Rossi's team for next year.

This is Marini's third year in the premier class. He achieved a career-best result at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas, finishing second.

VR46 have enjoyed a breakthrough season this year largely thanks to Marini's teammate Bezzecchi who has won two grands prix (the first for the team).

Bezzecchi establishing himself as a title contender should act as inspiration for Marini to replicate his feats next year.