Marquez has been heavily flirting with the idea of leaving Honda to join brother Alex at Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP season.

In fact, several reports during the Misano MotoGP suggested it was close to being a done deal.

Honda themselves admitted that Marquez has not told them of any plans to leave, and once Sunday’s grand prix ended it appeared as though the rumours of him moving to Gresini were not totally accurate.

Marquez, who began crucial work for the 2024 season on Monday as Honda brought their new-look machine to the table, said this about the one-day test.

"The riding style is quite different but, in the end, the problems are the same, so we need to keep working.

"Of course, you always expect more. If this is the base, if this the bike, then we are far. We need to work and change many things.

"It’s true that there are new engineers. They’ve started with this new bike then they will start working. They’ve not been working on this new project for a long time. Let’s see if they can make a step.

"An engineer has come, I believe he's from aerodynamics, who used to work more in Formula 1, and we have also tested new aerodynamics. When I stop in the pit, I talk to a different face.

"They haven't introduced me to him yet, but I think he's the new Project Leader. Although they haven't made it clear to me."

Not the most positive review of Honda’s new bike, Marquez then admitted he has three options for the 2024 season.

Staying at Honda is one, moving to Gresini is another while Sky Sport Italia are reporting a sabbatical year could be taken in order to join KTM in 2025.

Marquez said this of his plans: "There's plan A, plan B, and plan C, which I previously mentioned as two, there are three.

"I have the three plans, the three ideas very clear, I am clear about what needs to happen for each of them.

"But there isn’t much time. There is a deadline. Around India, Japan I will decide."