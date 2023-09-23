One lap has been taken off the MotoGP Sprint as well as the Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps.

The new race distances are as follows:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

Although the air temperature was 'only' 33 degrees on Friday, when combined with humidity levels of almost 70% reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia summed up the experience of many riders by saying:

“I've never felt heat like this. I thought Malaysia and Thailand were hot but here you feel like you're burning in some parts of the track. On the back straight it’s incredible.”