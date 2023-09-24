Starting grid for Indian MotoGP: How today's race will begin

Marco Bezzecchi Jorge Martin Francesco Bagnaia Joan Mir Marc Marquez Johann Zarco Fabio Quartararo Maverick Vinales Aleix Espargaro Raul Fernandez Fabio di Giannantonio Brad Binder Takaaki Nakagami Jack Miller Franco Morbidelli Augusto Fernandez Miguel Oliveira Pol Espargaro Stefan Bradl Michele Pirro

Jorge Martin, winner of Saturday's sprint race, will begin from second as he seeks a double-victory at the Buddh Circuit to further close the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia. Bagnaia begins from third.

Marco Bezzecchi, who has somewhat fallen away from the title picture, is on pole position but his teammate Luca Marini, who qualified in fourth, will miss out with a collarbone injury. Alex Marquez is also out with a rib injury.

The Repsol Honda duo Joan Mir and Marc Marquez enjoyed a great qualifying - perhaps their best session of 2023 - and will start from fourth and fifth respectively. Marquez was on the podium for the sprint race.

The KTM factory pair Brad Binder and Jack Miller start from disadvantageous positions, 12th and 14th.