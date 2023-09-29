Massimo Rivola has also been contacted by Honda, DAZN’s Ricard Jove reports.

“HRC is not only testing the market for engineers or directors, it is also sounding out some MotoGP riders,” he reported.

“Yes, just as I say, which indicates that they are also looking for plan B.

“Maverick Vinales has been surveyed by HRC to cover Marquez's place in case of departure!

“And be careful, he is not the only an Aprilia element contacted by Honda. Rivola could also go in the package!

“There can only be real movements if Marquez leaves Honda.

“And if this happens, be careful there could be a domino effect with that Aprilia seat! Fabio [Quartararo]?

“Let no one go crazy, yet! No one is going, at the moment, anywhere, until they say otherwise.

“That is to say, there are contacts and surveying at all hours in the paddock! Of course, what is very clear is that Marquez is, even without making anything official, a true tsunami!”

Marquez has refused to confirm his plans for 2024 at this weekend’s Japanese MotoGP, Honda’s home race, but the expectation is that he will sensationally quit to go to Gresini Ducati.

His demand that Honda revamp their staff with Europe-based expertise is already in motion, with long-serving Shinichi Kokubu shown the door.

But it might be too late to secure Marquez’s future, although Honda are clearly putting the building blocks in place with or without their star rider.

A move for the hugely experienced Rivola would be seismic.

And targeting Aprilia rider Vinales is also a hugely unexpected claim.

The veteran rider, in his ninth season in the premier class, has already represented Japanese manufacturers Suzuki and Yamaha but he is contracted to Aprilia for 2024, so an exit appears unlikely.

Honda have already recruited Johann Zarco - expected to slot into their satellite team to replace Alex Rins in 2024 - while Iker Lecuona is an option to permanently step into MotoGP next year, if Marquez leaves.